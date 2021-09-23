Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland fans were last present at an away match when Germany were the opponents in Frankfurt in November 2019

Northern Ireland fans will be allowed to attend next month's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

The Swiss FA has confirmed that 1,000 tickets will be made available to visiting supporters for the game in Geneva on 9 October.

It is the first time since the Covid pandemic began that an away allocation has been granted to Northern Ireland supporters.

The match is being held at the Stade de Geneve.

The presence of away fans will come as a major boost to manager Ian Baraclough and his squad as they aim to keep alive their hopes of qualification for next year's World Cup.

The Irish FA has posted travelling advice to fans ahead of next month's game, but warned supporters that the guidance could be subject to change depending on the most up-to-date information regarding Covid-19.

The IFA said on its website: "Please note, entry requirements across Europe are changing on a frequent basis and the information detailed below is taken from the most up to date information available via the Foreign Office website. Fans intending to travel to the game must ensure they meet the relevant entry requirements at the time of travel."

In order to enter Switzerland, the IFA said each visiting supporter will be required to meet certain criteria as regards possessing a UK passport accompanied by proof of being fully vaccinated or an EU passport with proof of vaccination or show a negative Covid-19 test.

Further details about entry requirements to the country and to the ground can be found on the IFA website here external-link .

Northern Ireland lie third in World Cup qualifying Group C with one win, two draws and one defeat from their opening four games.

Baraclough's team drew 0-0 with Switzerland at Windsor Park on 8 September.