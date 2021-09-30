Manchester United v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire had started every Premier League game so far this season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is expected to miss several weeks after he sustained a calf injury during the defeat by Aston Villa.

Luke Shaw will be assessed, having been ruled out of Wednesday's win against Villareal because of injury.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss a fifth game with a thigh problem.

Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes all face fitness tests.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park in 2019 is their only loss in the past 14 meetings in all competitions.

Everton have won just twice in 29 Premier League trips to Old Trafford.

However, the Toffees could remain unbeaten in three successive top-flight away meetings for the first time since 1991.

Manchester United

Manchester United could go a ninth successive top-flight home game without a clean sheet for the first time since a run of 10 from September 1970 to February 1971.

United's eight most recent Premier League defeats have all come at Old Trafford. It's the longest run of home defeats without suffering an away loss in top-flight history.

Bruno Fernandes has created an unrivalled 21 chances in the Premier League this season, with 10 coming in the defeat by Aston Villa.

Fernandes has scored in all three Premier League appearances against Everton.

Paul Pogba has recorded a league-high 15 shots without scoring this season. However, Pogba has provided seven assists, more than double the tally of any other player.

Everton

Everton have won only two of their past 42 Premier League away fixtures against teams who finished in last season's top four.

They have conceded 10 goals in their past four away league games, as many as they had in their previous 14 fixtures on the road.

The Toffees could lose consecutive away league matches for the first time since November.

Rafael Benitez could become the first manager to win a top-flight away fixture against Manchester United with three different clubs. His victories came with Liverpool in March 2009 and Chelsea in May 2013.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored two goals and assisted in six Premier League matches this season, matching his total tally from 29 fixtures in 2020-21.

