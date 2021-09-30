Manchester United v Everton

TEAM NEWS
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is expected to miss several weeks after he sustained a calf injury during the defeat by Aston Villa.
Luke Shaw will be assessed, having been ruled out of Wednesday's win against Villareal because of injury.
Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss a fifth game with a thigh problem.
Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes all face fitness tests.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park in 2019 is their only loss in the past 14 meetings in all competitions.
- Everton have won just twice in 29 Premier League trips to Old Trafford.
- However, the Toffees could remain unbeaten in three successive top-flight away meetings for the first time since 1991.
Manchester United
- Manchester United could go a ninth successive top-flight home game without a clean sheet for the first time since a run of 10 from September 1970 to February 1971.
- United's eight most recent Premier League defeats have all come at Old Trafford. It's the longest run of home defeats without suffering an away loss in top-flight history.
- Bruno Fernandes has created an unrivalled 21 chances in the Premier League this season, with 10 coming in the defeat by Aston Villa.
- Fernandes has scored in all three Premier League appearances against Everton.
- Paul Pogba has recorded a league-high 15 shots without scoring this season. However, Pogba has provided seven assists, more than double the tally of any other player.
Everton
- Everton have won only two of their past 42 Premier League away fixtures against teams who finished in last season's top four.
- They have conceded 10 goals in their past four away league games, as many as they had in their previous 14 fixtures on the road.
- The Toffees could lose consecutive away league matches for the first time since November.
- Rafael Benitez could become the first manager to win a top-flight away fixture against Manchester United with three different clubs. His victories came with Liverpool in March 2009 and Chelsea in May 2013.
- Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored two goals and assisted in six Premier League matches this season, matching his total tally from 29 fixtures in 2020-21.
