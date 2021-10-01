Burnley v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has said his side must "block out negativity" to earn a first point of the season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury sustained during the draw at Leicester.

Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez are both fit and available for Sean Dyche's 400th fixture as Burnley manager.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke will provide an update on the fitness of his players later on Friday.

Christoph Zimmermann, Przemyslaw Placheta and Todd Cantwell were all unavailable for last Saturday's defeat at Everton.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul is set to make his 200th appearance in the Premier League.

This is 19th versus 20th and neither side have managed a win yet, but Burnley have looked far more like getting one than Norwich so far.

Too often, the Canaries have been out-thought and out-gunned. They haven't even got a point on the board after six games and there haven't been too many moments when they have looked like getting one either.

Burnley, in contrast, have been much more competitive, even when they have lost.

Sean Dyche is going to have his work cut out to keep them out of trouble but, from what I've seen of both teams, Burnley should take the points here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have only lost one of the past 11 league meetings (W8, D2).

Norwich have won just once in 18 league visits to Turf Moor, losing the last six in a row.

Burnley have scored in all 18 home league games against Norwich.

There has never been a goalless draw in 43 meetings in all competitions - the longest such run for both teams against one opponent.

Burnley

The Clarets are winless in a club record 13 home league games (D6, L7) and have failed to beat the last five promoted sides they have faced at Turf Moor.

Burnley's four victories in their past 25 top-flight fixtures have all come away (D7, L14).

They have scored just 16 goals in 22 Premier League home matches.

Burnley have lost a league-high 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

Chris Wood has scored five goals in his four league starts against Norwich, including three in two Premier League meetings.

Norwich City

Norwich City are enduring the second-longest losing streak in English top-flight history, four behind Sunderland's run of 20 straight defeats between 2003 and 2005.

Their 16 defeats have been sustained by an aggregate score of 40-3.

Norwich could set a new club record of 10 successive away defeats in the top flight.

They are the only side yet to take the lead in a Premier League fixture this season.

The Canaries have won only one of their past 25 Premier League away fixtures, a 2-0 triumph at Everton in November 2019.

Daniel Farke is the first manager to lose 16 consecutive matches in the English top flight.

Farke has been defeated in 33 of his 44 Premier League games. The loss ratio of 75% is the highest of any manager to take charge of at least 20 games in the competition.

