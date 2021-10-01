Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Each of the last five games between Wolves and Newcastle has ended 1-1

TEAM NEWS

Wolves will continue to monitor full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who missed the win at Southampton with concussion.

Jonny, Pedro Neto and Yerson Mosquera are long-term absentees, with the latter not likely to return until 2022 after suffering a serious hamstring injury on his debut on 22 September.

Joe Willock, who has been nursing a toe problem, is available for Newcastle.

Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey should all be fit to return after the international break.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have won two out of their past three games and they are playing like a team whose confidence has come back.

Do Newcastle go to Molineux and set themselves up to be hard to beat, or do they think this is a chance to get a first win of the season and go for it a little bit more than that?

I suspect it will be the former, but I don't think it will work.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nine of the 12 Premier League meetings have ended in a draw, with the last five encounters finishing 1-1.

Wolves have not beaten the Magpies in a top-flight home game since November 1977, when Martin Patching scored the only goal at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost seven of their previous nine Premier League home fixtures, including each of the last four.

They have not endured a longer losing streak at Molineux since a club record run of nine straight league defeats between January and April 2012 in the top flight.

Since promotion to the Premier League in 2018, 45 of Wolves' 120 Premier League matches have been goalless at half-time, two more than any other club.

Raul Jimenez, who scored his first goal in 10 top-flight appearances last weekend, has not netted at Molineux since last October's 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are winless after their opening six Premier League fixtures for the fourth time in seven seasons.

The Magpies have claimed just two victories in their 15 league matches without Callum Wilson since he joined the club in September 2020.

Steve Bruce's solitary victory in 10 Premier League games as a manager against Wolves was Sunderland's 5-2 home win 12 years ago.

Allan Saint-Maximin has registered a goal or an assist in four consecutive top-flight appearances for the first time in his career.

