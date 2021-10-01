Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says his team's performances have been "quite positive" despite a modest return of six points from as many games

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will select from an unchanged squad.

Former Leicester player Jeffrey Schlupp returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Brighton on Monday.

Leicester can call upon striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who was unable to enter Poland for Thursday's Europa League game due to a problem with his travel documents.

Jonny Evans missed the defeat against Legia Warsaw with an ongoing foot problem and is a doubt for the weekend.

It must have hurt Crystal Palace to be denied victory so late on against Brighton on Monday. They started that game really well too.

Leicester are not having a great time of it at the moment, but Jamie Vardy has started scoring again - three goals in his past two games - which makes me think their form is going to improve soon.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City are unbeaten in all four Premier League matches against Crystal Palace under Brendan Rodgers (W3, D1). The Foxes had lost the four previous league meetings under Claude Puel.

However, the Foxes have won just one of their past five away matches at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their three home league games this season, conceding just one goal at Selhurst Park.

They could avoid defeat in their opening four home fixtures for just the second time in 25 seasons.

However, the Eagles have only won once in their six Premier League games under manager Patrick Vieira.

Palace's meagre tally of 14 attempts on target is the lowest in the Premier League this season. However, their shot conversion rate of 43% is bettered only by Brentford's 50%.

Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in eight goals in 12 Premier League appearances against Leicester, scoring six and setting up two. It's his best return versus any team.

Leicester City

Leicester City have won only five of their past 15 league fixtures, including two of six this season.

The Foxes can equal their longest Premier League winless run of four matches under manager Brendan Rodgers, set in February 2020.

They have kept one clean sheet in 12 league games.

Leicester have both scored and conceded in each of their past 10 away league fixtures.

Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in as many Premier League appearances.

