West Ham United v Brentford

Ethan Pinnock scored his first Premier League goal against Liverpool last weekend

TEAM NEWS

West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal is a doubt after missing their midweek Europa League victory over Rapid Vienna with a groin injury.

Ryan Fredericks also missed Thursday's game and may miss out again.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says Ethan Pinnock is available despite being forced off during the draw against Liverpool with a hip issue.

Long-term absentees Josh Dasilva and Mads Sorensen are the only players missing for the Bees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford look lively and have caused a few teams some problems already this season - including Liverpool last week.

But West Ham will have Michail Antonio leading their attack and, as good as the Bees are, I don't see them keeping him quiet for 90 minutes.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The most recent league meeting between West Ham and Brentford was in April 1993 and ended 4-0 to the Hammers.

This is their first top-flight encounter. West Ham have lost on the past four occasions they faced a team in the Premier League for the first time.

West Ham United

West Ham's total of 26 points at home in 2021 is only bettered by Manchester City and Tottenham.

Victory on Sunday would give the Hammers their highest points tally after seven matches of a top-flight season since 1983-84.

They have kept just two clean sheets in their last 17 Premier League fixtures.

Michail Antonio has been involved in a league-high eight goals this season prior to the weekend, with five goals and three assists.

David Moyes' next defeat in the Premier League will be his 200th in the division.

Brentford

Brentford could become just the fourth team to go unbeaten in their first four Premier League away games, and the first since Hull City in 2008-09.

The Bees have only trailed for 25 minutes in Premier League matches so far this season - the fewest of any team.

However, they have won just two of their last 13 away league fixtures against other teams from London (D6, L5).

