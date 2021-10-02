Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the Women's Super League season with victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

After a cagey first half where the Gunners struggled to break down the Villa defence, they scored four second-half goals.

Kim Little opened the scoring with a drilled finish, before substitutes Mana Iwabuchi and Katie McCabe both scored inside the last 10 minutes.

Little added her second in injury time to complete the scoring.

The result ends Villa's unbeaten start to the season and leaves Arsenal top of the WSL on 12 points.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half and should have taken the lead before the break.

Beth Mead was lively on the left wing and the Gunners came close to scoring when Vivianne Miedema flicked the ball wide of the far post from her cross.

Arsenal captain Little had a number of chances and eventually broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half, showing great skill as she received Lotte Wubben-Moy's threaded pass through the Villa defence inside the box.

The Scotland international dummied her first effort before turning past her defender and firing into the bottom right corner for her 150th Arsenal goal.

Villa managed just one shot on target throughout and after conceding the opener it was one way traffic.

Substitute Iwabuchi doubled the visitors' lead, scoring against her former club with a first-time finish from Tobin Heath's cross on 80 minutes.

The goal of the match came three minutes later, when McCabe scored from 40 yards.

The Republic of Ireland captain received the ball straight from Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's clearance, before taking a touch, spotting Hampton off her line and launching the ball into the back of the net.

Little added a fourth in stoppage time with a deflected effort from the edge of the box.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall: "Where do you start with a player like Kim [Little]? She does so much and she's one of those players that is the glue between the different units. We talk about shooting a little bit more and she did that brilliantly today.

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward: "There are large parts they can be massively proud of. The two clubs are miles apart. Credit to Arsenal they have been brilliant.

"I'm a little bit disappointed with the manner of the goals but overall happy with what they've given me out there today. With the energy they gave me today, I don't feel they deserve to be on the back of a 4-0 defeat."