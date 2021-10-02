The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4

Aston Villa 0-4 Arsenal: Jonas Eidevall's side score four second half goals at Villa Park

Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the Women's Super League season with victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

After a cagey first half where the Gunners struggled to break down the Villa defence, they scored four second-half goals.

Kim Little opened the scoring with a drilled finish, before substitutes Mana Iwabuchi and Katie McCabe both scored inside the last 10 minutes.

Little added her second in injury time to complete the scoring.

The result ends Villa's unbeaten start to the season and leaves Arsenal top of the WSL on 12 points.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half and should have taken the lead before the break.

Beth Mead was lively on the left wing and the Gunners came close to scoring when Vivianne Miedema flicked the ball wide of the far post from her cross.

Arsenal captain Little had a number of chances and eventually broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half, showing great skill as she received Lotte Wubben-Moy's threaded pass through the Villa defence inside the box.

The Scotland international dummied her first effort before turning past her defender and firing into the bottom right corner for her 150th Arsenal goal.

Villa managed just one shot on target throughout and after conceding the opener it was one way traffic.

Substitute Iwabuchi doubled the visitors' lead, scoring against her former club with a first-time finish from Tobin Heath's cross on 80 minutes.

The goal of the match came three minutes later, when McCabe scored from 40 yards.

The Republic of Ireland captain received the ball straight from Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's clearance, before taking a touch, spotting Hampton off her line and launching the ball into the back of the net.

Little added a fourth in stoppage time with a deflected effort from the edge of the box.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall: "Where do you start with a player like Kim [Little]? She does so much and she's one of those players that is the glue between the different units. We talk about shooting a little bit more and she did that brilliantly today.

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward: "There are large parts they can be massively proud of. The two clubs are miles apart. Credit to Arsenal they have been brilliant.

"I'm a little bit disappointed with the manner of the goals but overall happy with what they've given me out there today. With the energy they gave me today, I don't feel they deserve to be on the back of a 4-0 defeat."

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 3Sargeant
  • 5N'Dow
  • 6Asante
  • 33PachecoBooked at 57mins
  • 10Petzelberger
  • 4Allen
  • 8Arthur
  • 7LehmannSubstituted forDavisonat 81'minutes
  • 11Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forHaylesat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hutton
  • 15Blindkilde
  • 18Gregory
  • 20Davison
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 3Wubben-MoySubstituted forWilliamsonat 74'minutes
  • 5Beattie
  • 12MaanumSubstituted forIwabuchiat 45'minutes
  • 13Wälti
  • 10Little
  • 7Catley
  • 14ParrisSubstituted forHeathat 63'minutes
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forFoordat 63'minutes
  • 9MeadSubstituted forMcCabeat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Patten
  • 6Williamson
  • 8Nobbs
  • 15McCabe
  • 18Williams
  • 19Foord
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 77Heath
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home4
Away22
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

  4. Post update

    Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 4. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Elisha N'Dow (Aston Villa Women).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from long range on the right to the high centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women).

  11. Post update

    Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Gemma Davison replaces Alisha Lehmann.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tobin Heath.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

  15. Post update

    Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women).

  18. Post update

    Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Leah Williamson replaces Lotte Wubben-Moy.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe replaces Beth Mead.

