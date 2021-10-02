Last updated on .From the section Football

Guro Reiten set Chelsea on their way with a powerful strike from the corner of the penalty area

Women's Super League champions Chelsea continued their fine start to the campaign with victory over Brighton at Kingsmeadow.

Guro Reiten gave the hosts a deserved early lead with a drilled finish from the corner of the area.

Sam Kerr headed Fran Kirby's lofted ball over Megan Walsh to double the Blues' lead late in the first half.

Danielle Carter pulled one back for Brighton early in the second half, but Bethany England completed the scoring.

Emma Hayes' team suffered their only league defeat of last season in the corresponding fixture, but they swarmed all over Brighton from kick-off and should have broken the deadlock before Reiten's early opener.

Pernille Harder headed Millie Bright's delivery wide of the far post and Kerr skewed a shot off target, but Reiten made no mistake moments later to break the deadlock from Kirby's pass.

Reiten, Kirby and Kerr were a constant threat as the Blues continued to lay siege to the Brighton goal, Reiten shooting straight at Walsh and Kirby nodding wide before the Australia international eventually headed home Chelsea's second.

Hope Powell's team came out fighting in the second half and halved the deficit through Carter's close-range finish - the first home goal Chelsea have conceded in the WSL for eight and a half hours - but Kirby's third assist of the game set up England to rifle past Walsh and clinch the three points for the hosts.

The win moves Chelsea above second-placed Arsenal on goals scored, with the Gunners playing their game in hand at Aston Villa later on Saturday.