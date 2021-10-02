Atlético Madrid v Barcelona

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0BarcelonaBarcelona0
Formation 3-1-4-2
Formation 4-2-3-1
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Barcelona. Marc-André ter Stegen tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|7
|5
|2
|0
|21
|8
|13
|17
|2
|Real Sociedad
|7
|5
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|16
|3
|Atl Madrid
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|6
|3
|15
|4
|Sevilla
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|2
|8
|14
|5
|Osasuna
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|11
|0
|14
|6
|Barcelona
|7
|3
|4
|0
|11
|5
|6
|13
|7
|Rayo Vallecano
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|8
|5
|13
|8
|Ath Bilbao
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|4
|3
|13
|9
|Valencia
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12
|8
|4
|12
|10
|Real Betis
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|7
|4
|12
|11
|Mallorca
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|11
|12
|Villarreal
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|13
|Celta Vigo
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|14
|Cádiz
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|15
|Espanyol
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|16
|Elche
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|17
|Levante
|8
|0
|4
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|4
|18
|Granada
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|3
|19
|Alavés
|7
|1
|0
|6
|2
|12
|-10
|3
|20
|Getafe
|7
|0
|0
|7
|2
|12
|-10
|0