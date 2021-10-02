Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Atlético Madrid v Barcelona

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 6Koke
  • 14Llorente
  • 5de Paul
  • 11Lemar
  • 21Carrasco
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 8Griezmann
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Saponjic
  • 18Felipe
  • 23Trippier
  • 24Vrsaljko

Barcelona

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22Mingueza
  • 4Araujo
  • 3Piqué
  • 2Dest
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 14Coutinho
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 18Alba
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
Referee:
César Soto Grado

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.

  2. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Marc-André ter Stegen tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid75202181317
2Real Sociedad7511106416
3Atl Madrid843196315
4Sevilla6420102814
5Osasuna84221111014
6Barcelona7340115613
7Rayo Vallecano8413138513
8Ath Bilbao834174313
9Valencia8332128412
10Real Betis7331117412
11Mallorca8323712-511
12Villarreal61506338
13Celta Vigo7214710-37
14Cádiz8143711-47
15Espanyol713347-36
16Elche713348-46
17Levante8044613-74
18Granada7034512-73
19Alavés7106212-103
20Getafe7007212-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

