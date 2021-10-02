Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Augsburg 1.
Borussia Dortmund climbed to second in the Bundesliga with victory over Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park.
Raphael Guerreiro scored a penalty and Julian Brandt added a second either side of half-time, but Dortmund's wait for a first league clean sheet continues after Andi Zeqiri's first-half strike.
Dortmund took the lead in the 10th minute through Guerreiro's spot-kick, after Donyell Malen was fouled in the area.
Augsburg pegged them back 10 minutes before the break when Zeqiri, on loan from Brighton, reacted first to fire home the rebound after Arne Maier's shot from distance crashed off the bar.
Six minutes after the break, the hosts went back in front after a superb counter-attack involving Marius Wolf and Marco Reus was finished off with a deft shot from Brandt.
Reus and substitute Thorgan Hazard each hit the woodwork as Dortmund squandered chances to wrap the game up in the second half, but they held on to move a point behind champions Bayern Munich.
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 24MeunierSubstituted forT Hazardat 52'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsSubstituted forPongracicat 66'minutes
- 13Guerreiro
- 22Bellingham
- 28WitselSubstituted forCanat 66'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 11ReusBooked at 44mins
- 39WolfSubstituted forSchulzat 72'minutes
- 21MalenSubstituted forCarvalhoat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 23Can
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
Augsburg
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Gikiewicz
- 2Gumny
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 4OxfordBooked at 15mins
- 20Caligiuri
- 5Strobl
- 8GruezoBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSarenren Bazeeat 78'minutes
- 3PedersenSubstituted forGüntherat 86'minutes
- 10MaierSubstituted forGregoritschat 78'minutes
- 9CórdovaSubstituted forJensenat 63'minutes
- 21ZeqiriBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNiederlechnerat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Niederlechner
- 11Gregoritsch
- 17Sarenren Bazee
- 24Jensen
- 26Winther
- 29Günther
- 32Framberger
- 40Koubek
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
- Attendance:
- 41,000
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Augsburg 1.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Daniel Caligiuri (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Noah Sarenren Bazee.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tobias Strobl (FC Augsburg).
Offside, FC Augsburg. Rafal Gikiewicz tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Lasse Günther replaces Mads Pedersen.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Daniel Caligiuri tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Noah Sarenren Bazee.
Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Reece Oxford.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg).
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Florian Niederlechner replaces Andi Zeqiri.
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Michael Gregoritsch replaces Arne Maier.
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Noah Sarenren Bazee replaces Carlos Gruezo.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
