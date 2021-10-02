Italian Serie A
TorinoTorino0JuventusJuventus1

Torino 0-1 Juventus: Manuel Locatelli strikes late to snatch Turin derby win

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli
Locatelli strikes late to give Juventus victory

Juventus struck four minutes from time to secure victory in the Turin derby.

Manuel Locatelli kept his nerve to finish calmly from the edge of the area after Torino kept the visitors at bay for much of the game.

The Old Lady managed to stop a run of conceding goals, one match short of their unwanted record of 21 consecutive games.

Massimiliano Allegri's men sit eighth in Serie A, seven points off leaders Napoli.

Juventus should have been ahead a number of times in the opening minutes. Moise Kean shot wide within two minutes, before Weston McKennie blasted over from inside the area.

At the other end, Sasa Lukic missed a golden chance with a header, while Rolando Mandragora forced Wojciech Szczesny into a smart save from distance.

Juan Cuadrado almost put Juve ahead seven minutes after the break, but his header was saved at point-blank range by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Locatelli struck after being found by Federico Chiesa on the edge of the area, giving Milinkovic-Savic no chance.

Line-ups

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6Zima
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 17Singo
  • 4Pobega
  • 38MandragoraBooked at 65mins
  • 34AinaSubstituted forAnsaldiat 65'minutes
  • 10LukicBooked at 62minsSubstituted forLinettyat 66'minutes
  • 14BrekaloSubstituted forRincónat 84'minutes
  • 19SanabriaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBaselliat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 5Izzo
  • 8Baselli
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 24Verdi
  • 25Kone
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 70Warming
  • 77Linetty
  • 88Rincón
  • 89Gemello
  • 99Buongiorno

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 82mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forKulusevskiat 80'minutes
  • 14McKennie
  • 27Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 18KeanSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutes
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 5Arthur
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 19Bonucci
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home20
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.

  3. Post update

    Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  6. Post update

    Daniele Baselli (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Kaio Jorge (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Zima (Torino) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomás Rincón.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tomás Rincón.

  11. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (Torino).

  13. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Kaio Jorge following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Tomás Rincón (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tomás Rincón.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tommaso Pobega.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Kaio Jorge replaces Federico Chiesa.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Torino. Tommaso Pobega tries a through ball, but Daniele Baselli is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli66001621418
2AC Milan6510123916
3Inter Milan74212081214
4Roma6402148612
5Fiorentina640299012
6Lazio6321159611
7Atalanta632186211
8Juventus73221110111
9Sassuolo731377010
10Empoli6303910-19
11Bologna6222914-58
12Torino72239728
13Udinese621368-27
14Hellas Verona61231114-35
15Sampdoria6123710-35
16Genoa71241016-65
17Venezia7124512-75
18Spezia6114815-74
19Salernitana7115515-104
20Cagliari7034816-83
View full Italian Serie A table

