Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 2.
Inter Milan moved up to second place in Serie A after coming from a goal down to beat Sassuolo.
Substitute Edin Dzeko continued his fine recent form to level before Lautaro Martinez scored a penalty to complete the second-half turnaround.
Domenico Berardi had put Sassuolo ahead from the spot with his third goal in as many league matches.
Dzeko becomes the first Inter striker to score six goals in his first seven games since Ronaldo in 1997-98.
Sassuolo took the lead after 22 minutes when Berardi fired past Samir Handanovic after Milan Skriniar brought down Jeremie Boga in the box.
It was a tough first half for the visitors, whose only shot on target came when Nicolo Barella forced Andrea Consigli into a smart save, while Handanovic was equal to Berardi's volley from distance at the other end.
Immediately after coming off the bench as part of a quadruple change just before the hour, Dzeko levelled the scores by heading home Ivan Perisic's cross at the back post.
The winner arrived 13 minutes from time with Martinez slotting home from the spot after Consigli fouled Dzeko in the box, securing three points and extending Inter's run of scoring at least twice in a match to 12 successive league games.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 47ConsigliBooked at 76mins
- 17MüldürBooked at 63mins
- 21Chiriches
- 31Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 16FrattesiSubstituted forScamaccaat 86'minutes
- 8LopezBooked at 70mins
- 25Berardi
- 10DjuricicSubstituted forTraoreat 75'minutes
- 7Boga
- 92DefrelSubstituted forRaspadoriat 64'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 3Goldaniga
- 4Magnanelli
- 5Ayhan
- 13Peluso
- 18Raspadori
- 20Harroui
- 22Toljan
- 23Traore
- 56Pegolo
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- 91Scamacca
- 97de Souza
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 57'minutes
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 57'minutes
- 23BarellaBooked at 70mins
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 57'minutes
- 14PerisicBooked at 67mins
- 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 57'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 9Dzeko
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 2.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Rogerio.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Post update
Rogerio (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Post update
Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hamed Traore.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Gianluca Scamacca replaces Davide Frattesi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
Booking
Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).
Post update
Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Goal! Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo) after a foul in the penalty area.
