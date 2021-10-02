Italian Serie A
Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan: Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez secure comeback for champions

Inter striker Edin Dzeko
Edin Dzeko levelled with his sixth Inter goal

Inter Milan moved up to second place in Serie A after coming from a goal down to beat Sassuolo.

Substitute Edin Dzeko continued his fine recent form to level before Lautaro Martinez scored a penalty to complete the second-half turnaround.

Domenico Berardi had put Sassuolo ahead from the spot with his third goal in as many league matches.

Dzeko becomes the first Inter striker to score six goals in his first seven games since Ronaldo in 1997-98.

Sassuolo took the lead after 22 minutes when Berardi fired past Samir Handanovic after Milan Skriniar brought down Jeremie Boga in the box.

It was a tough first half for the visitors, whose only shot on target came when Nicolo Barella forced Andrea Consigli into a smart save, while Handanovic was equal to Berardi's volley from distance at the other end.

Immediately after coming off the bench as part of a quadruple change just before the hour, Dzeko levelled the scores by heading home Ivan Perisic's cross at the back post.

The winner arrived 13 minutes from time with Martinez slotting home from the spot after Consigli fouled Dzeko in the box, securing three points and extending Inter's run of scoring at least twice in a match to 12 successive league games.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47ConsigliBooked at 76mins
  • 17MüldürBooked at 63mins
  • 21Chiriches
  • 31Ferrari
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forScamaccaat 86'minutes
  • 8LopezBooked at 70mins
  • 25Berardi
  • 10DjuricicSubstituted forTraoreat 75'minutes
  • 7Boga
  • 92DefrelSubstituted forRaspadoriat 64'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 3Goldaniga
  • 4Magnanelli
  • 5Ayhan
  • 13Peluso
  • 18Raspadori
  • 20Harroui
  • 22Toljan
  • 23Traore
  • 56Pegolo
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
  • 91Scamacca
  • 97de Souza

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 57'minutes
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 57'minutes
  • 23BarellaBooked at 70mins
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 57'minutes
  • 14PerisicBooked at 67mins
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 57'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 9Dzeko
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Luca Pairetto

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Rogerio.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

  5. Post update

    Rogerio (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  8. Post update

    Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hamed Traore.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Gianluca Scamacca replaces Davide Frattesi.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

  17. Post update

    Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  19. Booking

    Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo) after a foul in the penalty area.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli66001621418
2Inter Milan75202281417
3AC Milan6510123916
4Roma6402148612
5Fiorentina640299012
6Lazio6321159611
7Atalanta632186211
8Juventus73221110111
9Empoli6303910-19
10Bologna6222914-58
11Torino72239728
12Udinese621368-27
13Sassuolo721479-27
14Hellas Verona61231114-35
15Sampdoria6123710-35
16Genoa71241016-65
17Venezia7124512-75
18Spezia6114815-74
19Salernitana7115515-104
20Cagliari7034816-83
View full Italian Serie A table

