Leaders Real Madrid lost their first game in La Liga this season as they were beaten at Espanyol.

Raul de Tomas gave the hosts a 17th-minute lead when he met Adrian Embarba's low cross into the box.

Aleix Vidal added an excellent second, beating Nacho before firing past Thibaut Courtois on the hour mark.

Karim Benzema responded for Real with a fine finish into the bottom corner with 19 minutes left, but Carlo Ancelotti's side could not find a late equaliser.

It is a second loss in a week for Real, who suffered a shock Champions League defeat by competition debutants Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday.

Ancelotti's side are now winless in three games after being held to a goalless draw against Villarreal in their previous league outing.

Champions Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday to join Real at the top of La Liga on 17 points.

Benzema had three shots on target but all were comfortable for Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez as Real trailed at half time, while Eder Militao glanced a header wide from a corner as Real initially dominated following the interval.

Benzema duly got his ninth goal in eight league games this season but Vidal's strike proved decisive for an inspired Espanyol side.

Line-ups

Espanyol

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13López
  • 12GilBooked at 79minsSubstituted forViláat 81'minutes
  • 24Gómez
  • 4Cabrera
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 20Bare
  • 22VidalSubstituted forMelamedat 64'minutes
  • 14MelendoSubstituted forMorlanes Ariñoat 58'minutes
  • 10DarderSubstituted forLópezat 82'minutes
  • 23EmbarbaBooked at 11minsSubstituted forWuat 65'minutes
  • 11de Tomás

Substitutes

  • 6Morlanes Ariño
  • 7Wu
  • 15López
  • 16Morón
  • 17Vilá
  • 18Dimata
  • 19Vadillo
  • 21Melamed
  • 32Gracia Sánchez
  • 33García
  • 34García

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Alaba
  • 8KroosSubstituted forCasemiroat 61'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 10ModricSubstituted forJovicat 61'minutes
  • 25CamavingaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 45'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Casemiro
  • 16Jovic
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 35Gutiérrez
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
23,377

Match Stats

Home TeamEspanyolAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Espanyol 2, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Espanyol 2, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dídac Vilá.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by David López (Espanyol).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dídac Vilá (Espanyol).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Rodrygo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. David López replaces Sergi Darder.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. Dídac Vilá replaces Óscar Gil because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a corner.

  18. Booking

    Óscar Gil (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Adrià Pedrosa.

  20. Post update

    Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid852122101217
2Atl Madrid8521116517
3Real Sociedad8512107316
4Sevilla6420102814
5Osasuna84221111014
6Rayo Vallecano8413138513
7Ath Bilbao834174313
8Valencia8332128412
9Barcelona7331117412
10Real Betis8332118312
11Villarreal725073411
12Mallorca8323712-511
13Espanyol823368-29
14Elche823358-39
15Celta Vigo8215711-47
16Cádiz8143711-47
17Levante8044613-74
18Granada7034512-73
19Getafe8107312-93
20Alavés7106212-103
View full Spanish La Liga table

