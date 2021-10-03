Italian Serie A
RomaRoma2EmpoliEmpoli0

Roma v Empoli

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 23ManciniBooked at 57mins
  • 6Smalling
  • 5Viña
  • 17Veretout
  • 55Darboe
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 4Cristante
  • 8Villar
  • 11Pérez
  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 42Diawara
  • 59Zalewski
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy

Empoli

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Vicario
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 42Viti
  • 3Marchizza
  • 8Henderson
  • 28RicciBooked at 46mins
  • 25BandinelliSubstituted forHaasat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 27ZurkowskiSubstituted forBajramiat 45'minutes
  • 11Di Francesco
  • 99PinamontiSubstituted forMancusoat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 5Stulac
  • 7Mancuso
  • 9Cutrone
  • 10Bajrami
  • 19La Mantia
  • 20Fiamozzi
  • 23Asllani
  • 26Tonelli
  • 32Haas
  • 33Luperto
  • 65Parisi
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamEmpoli
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  3. Post update

    Federico Di Francesco (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Booking

    Nicolas Haas (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Haas (Empoli).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).

  8. Post update

    Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Empoli. Riccardo Marchizza tries a through ball, but Leonardo Mancuso is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Guglielmo Vicario.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Roma 2, Empoli 0. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  14. Booking

    Samuele Ricci (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Samuele Ricci (Empoli).

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Roma 1, Empoli 0.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Empoli. Nicolas Haas replaces Filippo Bandinelli.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Empoli. Nedim Bajrami replaces Szymon Zurkowski.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Roma 1, Empoli 0.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli77001831521
2Inter Milan75202281417
3AC Milan6510123916
4Roma7502168815
5Fiorentina74031011-112
6Atalanta632186211
7Lazio73221512311
8Juventus73221110111
9Bologna73221214-211
10Empoli7304912-39
11Torino72239728
12Hellas Verona7223151418
13Udinese7223911-28
14Sassuolo721479-27
15Sampdoria71331013-36
16Genoa71241016-65
17Venezia7124512-75
18Salernitana7115515-104
19Spezia7115819-114
20Cagliari7034816-83
View full Italian Serie A table

