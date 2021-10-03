Roma v Empoli

Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Karsdorp
- 23ManciniBooked at 57mins
- 6Smalling
- 5Viña
- 17Veretout
- 55Darboe
- 22Zaniolo
- 7Pellegrini
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 4Cristante
- 8Villar
- 11Pérez
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 59Zalewski
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
Empoli
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Vicario
- 30Stojanovic
- 6Romagnoli
- 42Viti
- 3Marchizza
- 8Henderson
- 28RicciBooked at 46mins
- 25BandinelliSubstituted forHaasat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 27ZurkowskiSubstituted forBajramiat 45'minutes
- 11Di Francesco
- 99PinamontiSubstituted forMancusoat 29'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 5Stulac
- 7Mancuso
- 9Cutrone
- 10Bajrami
- 19La Mantia
- 20Fiamozzi
- 23Asllani
- 26Tonelli
- 32Haas
- 33Luperto
- 65Parisi
- Referee:
- Giovanni Ayroldi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Post update
Federico Di Francesco (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Nicolas Haas (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Haas (Empoli).
Post update
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).
Post update
Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Empoli. Riccardo Marchizza tries a through ball, but Leonardo Mancuso is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Guglielmo Vicario.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, Empoli 0. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Samuele Ricci (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Samuele Ricci (Empoli).
Second Half
Second Half begins Roma 1, Empoli 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Nicolas Haas replaces Filippo Bandinelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Nedim Bajrami replaces Szymon Zurkowski.
Half Time
First Half ends, Roma 1, Empoli 0.
