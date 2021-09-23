Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee will host Aberdeen on Saturday 16 October with a 18:00 GMT kick-off

Aberdeen, who have been keen to try out Saturday night games for some time, made a similar request to Hibernian two seasons ago which was rejected by the Easter Road club.

Aberdeen, who have been keen to try out Saturday night games for some time, made a similar request to Hibernian two seasons ago which was rejected by the Easter Road club.

The club explained on Twitter they wish to "trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances and exposure".

They also added that the later kick-off time would "allow for international broadcast".

Aberdeen and Dundee are two of five Premiership clubs who have commissioned independent advisers to conduct a review of the SPFL and identify "significant additional revenues for the benefit of all".





Along with Dundee United, Hearts and Hibernian, they have engaged Deloitte to undertake the evaluation, which has been endorsed by the SPFL.

Four of the five club owners have been at one time based in the United States.

Six years ago, Dundee proposed the idea of moving a home league match against Celtic to the United States, the first time a Scottish league game would have been held overseas.

Although the move didn't get the go-ahead at the time, as recently as 2017 Dundee said they were still looking at the possibility of playing a game in the United States.