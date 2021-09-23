Last updated on .From the section Football

PFA chairman and Oxford United defender John Mousinho competes for a header

The chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) says the union is working to "educate" players on the risk of brain injuries so they can make "informed decisions".

Footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to develop dementia than people of the same age range in the general population.

Oxford United defender John Mousinho said education is key.

"We are trying to change the way we think about concussion," Mousinho said.

The PFA is backing the Concussion Legacy Foundation UK (CLF) - one of two brain injury charities involved in setting up the Concussion Legacy Project (CLP).

The CLP aims to research and eventually prevent chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) - a progressive brain condition thought to be caused by concussions and repeated blows to the head, and which can only be diagnosed after death.

Mousinho said football still has a long way to go in raising awareness as the "message is only starting to filter down into the changing room".

"It is something, as a union, we need to work on and educate everybody that plays football in this country," the 35-year-old told BBC Sport. "Not just at a professional level, but letting all players know what the risks are so it's an informed decision.

"When you are a young pro athlete you have that aura of invincibility and you don't think any of these things are going to affect you.

"If you talk to current pros they probably acknowledge the chances of joint and back pain when they get older, but the risk of suffering from a neuro degenerative disease isn't actually sinking in yet."

Football has started to make some changes as a result of research into head injuries.

New guidelines mean children aged 11 and under in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will no longer be taught to head the ball.

The Premier League also introduced a trial of additional permanent concussion substitutions in February, giving teams two per game.

On Thursday, England's rugby union World Cup winner Steve Thompson, who was diagnosed with dementia aged 42, said he would donate his brain for CTE research.

Mousinho says he will do the same.

"When the opportunity came to donate my brain it was quite an easy decision," he said. "If it can help to enhance the cause and solve some of the issues for future generations, it is easy."

Those comments were echoed by PFA chief executive Maheta Molango, who says research is a "key piece in the puzzle".

"While being very mindful of taking immediate steps to protect current players, in the long-term, ongoing research is vital to enable us to be able to answer more questions and best support members," said the former Brighton, Lincoln City and Oldham striker.

"We have been listening and engaging with leading academic experts, and they tell us that brain donation is a key piece to the puzzle in understanding CTE."

Mousinho says attitudes to the issue are changing despite recalling some difficult training sessions during his career.

"I can't see the game on a Saturday changing much, fundamentally, but we can do a lot with mitigating the risks and letting players know this is a possible risk," he said.

"Some of the sessions we used to put on, particularly after losing, was the back four getting your tin hats on.

"It was 'we will line up some balls on the halfway line and make sure you know how to head and cover around'.

"We would do it until your head hurts and you cannot walk off the training ground anymore.

"I don't think any of us knew there may be a link between doing that and being any danger to the brain.

"It was just the mentality in this country, but it has made me think about what I'm doing week to week."

'We aim to stop CTE by 2040'

The Concussion Legacy Project is a new brain bank formed by the CLF and the Jeff Astle Foundation, named after the former England and West Brom striker who died in 2002. A re-examination of Astle's brain in 2014 found he had died from CTE.

Dr Gabriele DeLuca, who will lead the new brain bank, said brain donations would help "develop tailored interventions and treatments" to prevent the "devastating consequences" of CTE.

Researchers will seek to learn how to treat common symptoms of CTE, including problems with thinking, memory, mood and sleep.

Dr Adam White, executive director of CLF UK, said the organisation aims "to stop all new cases of CTE in the next five years and have a cure by 2040".

CLF UK is encouraging athletes and military veterans to donate their brains to CTE research.