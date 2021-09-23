Match ends, Roma 1, Udinese 0.
Tammy Abraham scored the only goal as Roma overcame Udinese to move up to fourth in Serie A.
Roma suffered their first defeat under manager Jose Mourinho against Verona on Sunday, but Abraham's finish from Riccardo Calafiori's cross made it four victories from five league games.
They trail Napoli by three points, after the leaders maintained their 100% start with a 4-0 win against Sampdoria.
Inter Milan and AC Milan remain unbeaten and sit one point above Roma.
Inter won 3-1 at Fiorentina on Tuesday, while Milan beat Venezia 2-0 and struggling Juventus earned their first victory of the campaign against Spezia.
Abraham, who joined from Chelsea for £34m in August, has scored three times in seven games for Roma - and twice in five Serie A appearances.
Mourinho's side, who had recorded six straight wins in all competitions prior to their 3-2 defeat at Verona, ended the game with 10 men after Lorenzo Pellegrini received a second booking in the 89th minute.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Karsdorp
- 23Mancini
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 13CalafioriBooked at 66minsSubstituted forSmallingat 69'minutes
- 4CristanteBooked at 65mins
- 17Veretout
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 74'minutes
- 7PellegriniBooked at 89mins
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forShomurodovat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Smalling
- 11Pérez
- 14Shomurodov
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
Udinese
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Silvestri
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 17NuytinckSubstituted forSamardzicat 79'minutes
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 16MolinaSubstituted forSoppyat 62'minutes
- 37Pereyra
- 11Souza SilvaBooked at 32mins
- 6MakengoSubstituted forArslanat 85'minutes
- 13UdogieSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 79'minutes
- 10Deulofeu
- 23PussettoSubstituted forGomes Betuncalat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pérez
- 4Zeegelaar
- 5Arslan
- 8Jajalo
- 9Gomes Betuncal
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 20Padelli
- 24Samardzic
- 45Forestieri
- 66Piana
- 87De Maio
- 93Soppy
- Referee:
- Antonio Rapuano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away8
