Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 4McKay
  • 5Bronsky
  • 16Kane
  • 2Reekie
  • 23Murray
  • 8Tapping
  • 10Handling
  • 11HiltonBooked at 32mins
  • 9See
  • 26Robertson

Substitutes

  • 1Quate
  • 3Jarron
  • 7Berry
  • 15McFarlane
  • 17Ferguson
  • 19Shanley

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gill
  • 2MullenBooked at 24mins
  • 5BarrBooked at 15mins
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Thomson
  • 7Buchanan
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Miller
  • 11Swann
  • 10Buchanan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Clarke
  • 14Coulson
  • 15Todd
  • 16Pollock
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Morrison
  • 19Mahady
  • 20Barr
  • 21Collins
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).

  3. Post update

    Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Hilton (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by David McKay (Edinburgh City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Booking

    James Hilton (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Hilton (Edinburgh City).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chris Kane (Edinburgh City).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.

  17. Booking

    Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

  19. Post update

    John Robertson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts86201751220
2Stirling8512159616
3Edinburgh City9513108216
4Annan Athletic8503149515
5Forfar8341127513
6Elgin8233911-29
7Stranraer8224611-58
8Albion8215815-77
9Stenhousemuir8125714-75
10Cowdenbeath9126817-95
View full Scottish League Two table

