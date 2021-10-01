Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Attempt saved. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Schwake
- 4McKay
- 5Bronsky
- 16Kane
- 2Reekie
- 23Murray
- 8Tapping
- 10Handling
- 11HiltonBooked at 32mins
- 9See
- 26Robertson
Substitutes
- 1Quate
- 3Jarron
- 7Berry
- 15McFarlane
- 17Ferguson
- 19Shanley
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gill
- 2MullenBooked at 24mins
- 5BarrBooked at 15mins
- 4O'Connor
- 3Thomson
- 7Buchanan
- 8Hutton
- 6Miller
- 11Swann
- 10Buchanan
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Clarke
- 14Coulson
- 15Todd
- 16Pollock
- 17McGurn
- 18Morrison
- 19Mahady
- 20Barr
- 21Collins
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Hilton (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by David McKay (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
James Hilton (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Hilton (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Kane (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
Booking
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
John Robertson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- What's the worst that could happen? Possibly everything! The Goes Wrong Show is streaming now
- The Office at 20: Ricky Gervais reveals behind-the-scenes facts and secrets of the comedy classic