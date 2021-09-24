Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's bottom versus top in the Scottish Premiership as Dundee host Rangers in one of Saturday's three matches.

Three more follow on Sunday, and we have you covered for all the team news and stats. Don't forget to choose the preferred XI for your team.

Dundee v Rangers (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Leigh Griffiths is in the Dundee squad, despite being charged by police in relation to an incident involving a pyrotechnic being kicked into the stand during the midweek defeat by St Johnstone.

Dundee were missing Charlie Adam (groin) and Ryan Sweeney (concussion) against Saints while striker Danny Mullen (ankle) remains on the sidelines.

Rangers remain without Filip Helander, Ryan Kent and Nnamdi Ofoborh. Ryan Jack is nearing a return but is yet to resume training.

Dundee manager Jame McPake: "I have absolutely no concerns about playing Leigh. I know Leigh as a character and he'll handle the occasion."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "There's a big three points at stake. That's the main focus for us. We're always striving to get better. It was tough at the beginning of the season. The boys are doing okay but I still feel we've got another level to go into."

Did you know? This will be the first meeting of the sides in more than two years and their first at Dens Park in three years.

Hearts v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Michael Smith and Josh Ginnelly are back in contention for Hearts following injury, meaning Robbie Neilson has a full-strength squad. Midfielder Cammy Devlin is hoping to make his home debut.

For Livingston, Adam Lewis should be fit while Ben Williamson returns after being ineligible for the midweek League Cup defeat by Rangers.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I'm expecting a tough game from Livingston. They had a brilliant result against Celtic on Sunday (winning 1-0) and I was at Ibrox on Wednesday and they were 0-0 for almost 50 minutes. They didn't have a massive threat going forward but they shut Rangers out for a while."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We need to go there and frustrate Hearts. They are unbeaten and we have played two games in the last four days, so it's going to be a difficult game."

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in nine home top-flight matches against Livingston but the visitors have not lost to the Tynecastle side in their five most recent encounters.

Motherwell v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen remains out but Jake Carroll is available again after a two-game suspension.

Ross County are set to be without Connor Randall again because of an ankle injury. Defender Jake Vokins remains on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I was with Malky Mackay in a few Scotland squads. A great guy, a very good coach and manager who knows the game. So we know County's quality is not just on the pitch but off it as well."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: " I cannot be unhappy with my team over the six games with the way we have played, the teams we have played, the chances we have created. If we do that over a period of time, we will be okay."

Did you know? No side has recovered more points from losing positions in this season's Scottish Premiership than Motherwell, the Steelmen notching five points from games in which they have fallen behind.

St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sun, 12:00)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin expects to have an unchanged squad. Charles Dunne (hamstring) and Greg Kiltie (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen have winger Ryan Hedges available again and manager Stephen Glass says he will have to make a decision over whether to start him or list him as a substitute. David Bates should be fit but Marley Watkins misses out with a hamstring problem.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I'm very confident results will soon start reflecting our performances. Of course we need to start turning these draws into victories. We're not in a crisis, or anything like that, but we're all well aware we need to start picking up wins."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We have not been cut open by any means by other teams, it has been our own situations as a group that has caused our own issues. It is important we focus on that and focus on how we can fix it and how we can start winning games."

Did you know? St Mirren have drawn each of their past three league matches and have drawn half of their 26 Scottish Premiership fixtures in 2021, which is at least four more than any other side in the current calendar year.

Celtic v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

Injuries to James Forrest, Mikey Johnston, Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis limit Ange Postecoglou's attacking options while defenders Christopher Jullien and Greg Taylor also remain out and captain Callum McGregor is missing from the midfield.

United striker Marc McNulty is se to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury in the League Cup quarter-final defeat by Hibernian. United are also sweating on the fitness of Charlie Mulgrew after he went off with muscle tightness on Thursday. Defender Liam Smith is battling to shake off the knock that has kept him out of the last two matches.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It has been challenging but we just have to work through it and build resilience. We went through the first period of the season really short at the back, now we have some great players in the front line but we can't get them on the field."

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "The players can see what we're trying to do. Thursday was about taking our fans to Hampden, which they missed out on last year, so we're bitterly disappointed that we couldn't do that.

"Now, looking ahead to Celtic Park on Sunday, it's an exciting prospect and one that we'll be ready for."

Did you know? Dundee United have not scored against Celtic since 2016.

Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sun, 15:00)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross hopes to have an unchanged squad. Jamie Murphy (hamstring), Sean Mackie (foot), Christian Doidge (Achilles) and Melker Hallberg (knee) all face at least several more weeks on the sidelines.

Saints are likely to be without James Brown after the defender tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday's win at Dundee. Murray Davidson (back) remains doubtful after missing the Dens Park trip. Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon (knee) and Craig Bryson (knee) are all still sidelined by injury.

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes: "We've got the quality throughout the squad to be up the top of the table. We aim to set a marker in every game we play."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "The league is the most important thing, I have always said that. We have to make sure we recover from the knocks from Wednesday night and make sure we have got a team out there that will compete against Hibs."

Did you know? St Johnstone are unbeaten against Hibs in the club's past five meetings in all competitions.

