Niall McGuinness was in charge of Flint at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Cefn Druids manager Niall McGuinness has left the struggling Cymru Premier club.

The ex-Rhyl and Flint Town United boss was appointed in May 2021 after Druids had finished the 2020-21 season bottom.

But Druids are without a league win this season and are bottom of the table.

"It's a results industry and he's been unlucky and decided to move on and I wish him all the very best for the future," chairman Des Williams said.

"The club will take the time to seek a replacement over the coming weeks and look to build stability in these uncertain times.

"Niall has been a superb coach and outstanding young man with new and fresh ideas."

McGuinness made this statement via his social media account: "This week I handed my resignation in to Cefn Druids.

"Due to difficult circumstances it left me no choice but to step down. Apologies to the fans for my short stay.

"Thank you to the staff and players for your efforts during my time. Wish the club every success for the future"

Druids face Aberystwyth Town in Round Three of the Welsh Cup on Saturday.