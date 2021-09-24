Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Klopp has been Liverpool manager since October 2015

It is a "good moment" to consider bringing in safe standing at stadiums, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Premier League and Championship clubs can apply to pilot safe standing areas from January 2022.

Standing in English football's top two divisions was outlawed after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

"I'm pretty sure the people are now responsible enough to do it in the right way," said Klopp.

"The stadiums are completely different to the time when really sad, sad things happened.

"The construction is different, all these kind of things. I like the idea and I'm especially excited about how much better could the atmosphere be at Anfield if we have safe standing.

"I would be really surprised if it could be even better but I'm open for that so let's see."

The Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) has given clubs until 6 October to submit an application to have licensed standing areas, which will be evaluated once in use.

"The reason why the Premier League changed it were good reasons and things had to be reconsidered. Now, after quite a long time, I think it's a good moment to start thinking about how can we get back to where we were," said Klopp.

"I'm pretty sure - I don't know it actually - but I'm pretty sure that on the Kop that people stand most of the time anyway.

"It's just good that we talk about it again, that we might reintroduce it again and really test it again."