Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 26 September
Cardiff City 0-4 Swansea City
Pontypridd Town 0-1 Aberystwyth
Cardiff Met 2-0 The New Saints
Port Talbot 3-2 Barry Town
