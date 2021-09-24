Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Leigh Griffiths has played three times since re-joining Dundee last month

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has been charged by Police Scotland in relation to "culpable and reckless" conduct after kicking a flare into a stand of fans.

The incident happened in his side's League Cup quarter-final defeat by St Johnstone on Wednesday.

The on-loan Celtic striker apologised on Thursday and was charged on Friday morning after he arrived for training.

Dundee host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Police Scotland said on Friday that "a 31 year-old man has been charged in relation to culpable and reckless conduct, following an incident at Dens Park Dundee on Wednesday 22 September. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal".

Griffiths had described the incident as "regrettable", adding "my intention was just to remove it from the pitch. I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action".

The former Scotland forward returned to Dundee on loan from Celtic late last month, having originally played for the Tayside club between 2009 and 2011.