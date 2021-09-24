Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ryan Kent has played nine times for Rangers so far this season

Rangers attacker Ryan Kent will be out for up to four weeks, manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed.

The Englishman, 24, came off during last week's Europa League defeat by Lyon and has not featured in Rangers' two games since.

Gerrard's side visit Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, then Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the manager says midfielder Ryan Jack will be back training in "a couple of weeks".

"He is due back on the pitch any day now," Gerrard said of the 29-year-old Scotland cap. "Ryan Jack's desperate to come back.

"We've been told it could be in between three-to-four weeks [with Ryan Kent]. I think the earliest you'll see him is after international duty. It will depend a lot on the rehab process."