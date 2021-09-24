Last updated on .From the section Irish

Tiernan Lynch's Larne side beat Limavady United 4-0 on 14 September but have now been dismissed from the League Cup

Larne have been thrown out of this year's League Cup after they fielded an ineligible player in their 4-0 win over Limavady United on 14 September.

A Northern Ireland Football League [NIFL] statement said that Larne had notified it of the case.

NIFL's League Cup committee ruled on Friday that the unnamed player had not been registered for the competition.

"Larne FC will be dismissed from the competition and the club losing the game," said the NIFL statement.

NIFL added that the eligibility breach concerned the League Cup second-round tie "has not impacted" on Irish Premiership matches.

The Inver Park club were scheduled to face Dungannon Swifts in the third round but the county Londonderry club will now instead be involved in that tie.