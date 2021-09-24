German Bundesliga
SpVgg Greuther FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth1Bayern MunichBayern Munich3

Greuther Furth 1-3 Bayern Munich: Ten-man visitors stretch Bundesliga lead

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern Munich celebrate
Thomas Muller opened the scoring as Bayern Munich claimed their fifth win in a row

Bayern Munich stretched their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Greuther Furth, despite playing nearly all of the second half with 10 men.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring before Joshua Kimmich doubled their advantage.

Bayern were reduced to 10 men after the break when Benjamin Pavard was sent off, but they added a third through a Sebastian Griesbeck own goal.

Furth scored late on but Bayern move three points clear of Wolfsburg.

Victory for the champions is their fifth in a row, in a thrilling run which has seen them score 29 goals in their last six games in all competitions.

Apart from Pavard's sending-off, the only negative for Bayern was Robert Lewandowski's failure to equal Gerd Muller's consecutive goals record.

The Polish striker had scored in his last 15 league matches, and nearly made drew level with Muller on 16 but Bayern's third was awarded as a Griesbeck own goal.

Line-ups

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Burchert
  • 18Meyerhöfer
  • 4Bauer
  • 24ViergeverBooked at 53mins
  • 15WillemsSubstituted forBarryat 76'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 22GriesbeckSubstituted forTillmanat 76'minutes
  • 33Seguin
  • 37GreenSubstituted forLewelingat 86'minutes
  • 16NielsenSubstituted forAbiamaat 67'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 10HrgotaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forIttenat 76'minutes
  • 28Dudziak

Substitutes

  • 1Funk
  • 8Seufert
  • 11Abiama
  • 13Christiansen
  • 14Sarpei
  • 19Itten
  • 21Tillman
  • 32Barry
  • 40Leweling

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 4SüleSubstituted forStanisicat 87'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 5PavardBooked at 48mins
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forMusialaat 87'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 19Davies
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forGnabryat 76'minutes
  • 10SanéBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSabitzerat 61'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Robert Schröder

Match Stats

Home TeamSpVgg Greuther FürthAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1, FC Bayern München 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1, FC Bayern München 3.

  3. Post update

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cedric Itten (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Jamie Leweling (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Tillman (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  9. Post update

    Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cedric Itten (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! SpVgg Greuther Fuerth 1, FC Bayern München 3. Cedric Itten (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timothy Tillman with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Leon Goretzka.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Niklas Süle.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Paul Seguin (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, SpVgg Greuther Fuerth. Jamie Leweling replaces Julian Green.

  18. Post update

    Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Abdourahmane Barry (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth).

  20. Booking

    Abdourahmane Barry (SpVgg Greuther Fuerth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich65102351816
2Wolfsburg541072513
3B Dortmund54011711612
4B Leverkusen5311157810
5Mainz531162410
6Freiburg52306429
7Köln52219728
8Union Berlin513178-16
9Hertha Berlin5203712-56
10Hoffenheim51228715
11Augsburg512228-65
12RB Leipzig511367-14
13Arminia Bielefeld504135-24
14Stuttgart5113912-34
15Frankfurt504158-34
16B Mgladbach511359-44
17VfL Bochum 18485104413-93
18SpVgg Greuther Fürth6015416-121
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport