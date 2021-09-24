Last updated on .From the section Irish

James Akintunde scored for Derry City for the second game in succession

Goals from Jamie McGonigle, James Akintunde and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe saw Derry City beat bottom side Longford Town 3-0 at the Brandywell.

McGonigle put the hosts ahead after 16 minutes as he capitalised on a defensive error before Akintunde's deflected shot doubled the advantage.

Longford remained in contention throughout but Junior's strike after 82 minutes wrapped up the points.

Derry City sit three points behind third-placed club Sligo Rovers.

If the Candystripes can leapfrog Sligo in the Premier Division table, they will occupy a European qualification spot.

The visitors remain at the foot of the table and without a win on the road all season.

