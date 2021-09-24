Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Dave Challinor was appointed Hartlepool boss in November 2019

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor has signed a new three-year deal with the newly-promoted League Two club.

The 45-year-old former Tranmere Rovers, Stockport County and Bury defender has led Pools to sixth in the table following promotion via the National League play-offs in May.

Challinor began his managerial career with Colwyn Bay where his playing days ended in 2010.

He spent eight years as AFC Fylde boss before joining Pools in November 2019.

"I know the fans have been eagerly awaiting this announcement," Pools chairman Raj Singh told the club website. external-link

"I also know that some of the fans were concerned that we wouldn't secure Dave and equally I'm pleased to be able to put those doubts to bed."

After leading the club to ninth place in a 2019-20 season cut short by the Covid pandemic, Challinor achieved promotion in his first full campaign in charge.

"The welcome me and my family have had at the club has been extraordinary," said Challinor.

"I knew how big the club was for this town but probably didn't expect the connection between one club and its fans to be so big. You can see it throughout the town.

"The big thing for me was the bus parade. Seeing the amount of people who came out. From little kids with their dads to the older generation waving from their window. It makes it easy to fall in love with Hartlepool."