Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Archie Mair kept five clean sheets in 25 appearances on loan at National League side King's Lynn Town last season

League One club Lincoln City have signed Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper Archie Mair on a season-long loan from Premier League side Norwich City.

The deal had been agreed before the summer transfer deadline with Mair now able to join his new team-mates after recovering from a wrist injury.

The 20-year-old kept five clean sheets in 25 appearances on loan at National League King's Lynn Town last season.

Lincoln are 18th in League One, three points clear of the relegation zone.

"We were discussing a loan for Archie with Norwich prior to his injury so we are pleased we've managed to still find a way to have made it happen," Imps director of football Jez George told the club's website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.