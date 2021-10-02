- What's the worst that could happen? Possibly everything! The Goes Wrong Show is streaming now
- The Office at 20: Ricky Gervais reveals behind-the-scenes facts and secrets of the comedy classic
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|7
|6
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|19
|2
|Kilmarnock
|7
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|7
|16
|3
|Arbroath
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|4
|10
|14
|4
|Raith Rovers
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|2
|11
|5
|Partick Thistle
|7
|3
|0
|4
|13
|13
|0
|9
|6
|Ayr
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|7
|Queen of Sth
|7
|2
|0
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|6
|8
|Morton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|9
|Hamilton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|5
|10
|Dunfermline
|7
|0
|4
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|4
BBC Scotland examines the key questions surrounding the impact of vaccine passports in Scottish sport.
How are Scotland's prospects of making it to Qatar 2022 as crunch double header looms?
The Antiques Roadshow value the Scottish Cup, discuss the damage "man-handling" footballers have done and the history of Andrew Watson, the first black international footballer.
Hibernian owner Ron Gordon says the Scottish Premiership is "one of the most exciting small leagues in Europe". But how might the competition look if the clubs agitating for change get their way?
What was the best Scottish Premiership goal in September?
Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir says she has "unfinished business" with the Commonwealth Games as she targets a medal for Scotland at Birmingham 2022.
Lee Miller has found a new vocation as a barber and Sportscene's Jonathan Sutherland went to put the former Scotland forward's new skills to the test.
Ken Buchanan was arguably Scotland’s greatest boxer. But how do world champions cope with defeat and the pain of no longer being at the top?
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland