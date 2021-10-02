Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
- What's the worst that could happen? Possibly everything! The Goes Wrong Show is streaming now
- The Office at 20: Ricky Gervais reveals behind-the-scenes facts and secrets of the comedy classic
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|8
|6
|2
|0
|17
|5
|12
|20
|2
|Stirling
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|9
|6
|16
|3
|Annan Athletic
|8
|5
|0
|3
|14
|9
|5
|15
|4
|Edinburgh City
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|9
|1
|14
|5
|Forfar
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12
|7
|5
|13
|6
|Elgin
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|9
|7
|Stranraer
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|8
|8
|Albion
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|15
|-7
|7
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|9
|1
|3
|5
|9
|17
|-8
|6
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|14
|-7
|5