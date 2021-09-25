Alavés v Atlético Madrid

Match ends, Alaves 1, Atletico Madrid 0.
Line-ups
Alavés
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pacheco
- 23Navarro Jiménez
- 5Laguardia
- 4Miazga
- 3DuarteSubstituted forRodríguezat 79'minutes
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 15MoyaSubstituted forPinaat 79'minutes
- 6LoumBooked at 36mins
- 11RiojaSubstituted forGarcíaat 87'minutes
- 24De la FuenteSubstituted forPellistriat 61'minutes
- 7SyllaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forJoseluat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 8Pina
- 9Joselu
- 10Guidetti
- 12García
- 13Sivera
- 14García Alonso
- 18Pellistri
- 19Martín
- 26Abqar
- 35Godoy
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 17mins
- 18Felipe
- 22HermosoSubstituted forHerreraat 61'minutes
- 4KondogbiaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 59'minutes
- 23TrippierBooked at 53minsSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 74'minutes
- 5de Paul
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 59'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 8Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 2Giménez
- 6Koke
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 24Vrsaljko
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 9,836
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alaves 1, Atletico Madrid 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mamadou Loum (Alaves).
Post update
Attempt missed. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Héctor Herrera following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Saul García.
Substitution
Substitution, Alaves. Saul García replaces Luis Rioja.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Mamadou Loum.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomás Pina (Alaves) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Rioja.
Substitution
Substitution, Alaves. Tachi replaces Rubén Duarte.
Substitution
Substitution, Alaves. Tomás Pina replaces Toni Moya.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Mamadou Loum.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joselu (Alaves) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Martín Aguirregabiria.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a headed pass.
Post update
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Luis Rioja (Alaves).
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Marcos Llorente.
Post update
Foul by Felipe (Atletico Madrid).