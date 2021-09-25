Spezia v AC Milan

Offside, Spezia. Giulio Maggiore tries a through ball, but Janis Antiste is caught offside.
Line-ups
Spezia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Zoet
- 27Amian
- 15Hristov
- 43Nikolaou
- 20Bastoni
- 6Bourabia
- 22Antiste
- 25Maggiore
- 7SalaBooked at 25mins
- 11Gyasi
- 18Nzola
Substitutes
- 9Manaj
- 10Verde
- 14Kiwior
- 17Podgoreanu
- 21Ferrer
- 29Salcedo Mora
- 40Zovko
- 44Strelec
- 77Bertola
- 94Provedel
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8Tonali
- 79Kessié
- 56Saelemaekers
- 27Maldini
- 12RebicSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 45'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forPellegriat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 4Bennacer
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Díaz
- 14Conti
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 46Gabbia
- 64Pellegri
- 96Jungdal
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giulio Maggiore (Spezia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Maldini (AC Milan).
Post update
Giulio Maggiore (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Spezia. Janis Antiste tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Gyasi is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Pietro Pellegri (AC Milan).
Post update
Petko Hristov (Spezia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).
Post update
Simone Bastoni (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Spezia 0, AC Milan 1. Daniel Maldini (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pierre Kalulu with a cross.
Post update
Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Simone Bastoni (Spezia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Spezia 0, AC Milan 0.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Rafael Leão replaces Ante Rebic.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Pietro Pellegri replaces Olivier Giroud.
Half Time
First Half ends, Spezia 0, AC Milan 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Jacopo Sala.
Post update
Foul by Franck Kessié (AC Milan).