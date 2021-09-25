Italian Serie A
SpeziaSpezia0AC MilanAC Milan1

Spezia v AC Milan

Line-ups

Spezia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Zoet
  • 27Amian
  • 15Hristov
  • 43Nikolaou
  • 20Bastoni
  • 6Bourabia
  • 22Antiste
  • 25Maggiore
  • 7SalaBooked at 25mins
  • 11Gyasi
  • 18Nzola

Substitutes

  • 9Manaj
  • 10Verde
  • 14Kiwior
  • 17Podgoreanu
  • 21Ferrer
  • 29Salcedo Mora
  • 40Zovko
  • 44Strelec
  • 77Bertola
  • 94Provedel

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 8Tonali
  • 79Kessié
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 27Maldini
  • 12RebicSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 45'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forPellegriat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Díaz
  • 14Conti
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 46Gabbia
  • 64Pellegri
  • 96Jungdal
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamSpeziaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Spezia. Giulio Maggiore tries a through ball, but Janis Antiste is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giulio Maggiore (Spezia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Maldini (AC Milan).

  4. Post update

    Giulio Maggiore (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Spezia. Janis Antiste tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Gyasi is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pietro Pellegri (AC Milan).

  7. Post update

    Petko Hristov (Spezia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Simone Bastoni (Spezia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Spezia 0, AC Milan 1. Daniel Maldini (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pierre Kalulu with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Simone Bastoni (Spezia).

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Spezia 0, AC Milan 0.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Rafael Leão replaces Ante Rebic.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Pietro Pellegri replaces Olivier Giroud.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Spezia 0, AC Milan 0.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Jacopo Sala.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (AC Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6510112916
2Napoli55001421215
3Inter Milan54101851313
4Roma5401125712
5Atalanta531164210
6Fiorentina530289-19
7Lazio522112758
8Bologna5221710-38
9Torino52128537
10Udinese521267-17
11Empoli520358-36
12Juventus512278-15
13Sampdoria512257-25
14Sassuolo511357-24
15Hellas Verona5113811-34
16Genoa5113712-54
17Spezia6114714-74
18Venezia5104310-73
19Cagliari5023713-62
20Salernitana5014414-101
View full Italian Serie A table

