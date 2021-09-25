German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1

1899 Hoffenheim v VfL Wolfsburg

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Baumann
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 28Richards
  • 22Vogt
  • 17Raum
  • 18Samassékou
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 14Baumgartner
  • 23Adamyan
  • 9Bebou
  • 27Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 8Geiger
  • 10Dabbur
  • 12Pentke
  • 20Gacinovic
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 29Skov
  • 33Rutter
  • 38Posch

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 4Lacroix
  • 25Brooks
  • 15Roussillon
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 27Arnold
  • 28Lukebakio
  • 17Philipp
  • 20Baku
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 3Bornauw
  • 7Waldschmidt
  • 8Vranckx
  • 10Nmecha
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Pervan
  • 22Nmecha
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 33Ginczek
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by John Brooks.

  4. Post update

    Sargis Adamyan (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Raum following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Dodi Lukébakio.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Raum with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).

  11. Post update

    Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ridle Baku.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).

  15. Post update

    Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich65102351816
2Wolfsburg642083514
3B Dortmund54011711612
4B Leverkusen6321157811
5Mainz632162411
6Köln623110829
7Freiburg52306429
8RB Leipzig62139727
9Union Berlin614178-17
10Hoffenheim61329816
11Hertha Berlin6204715-86
12Arminia Bielefeld605135-25
13Frankfurt605169-35
14Augsburg512228-65
15Stuttgart5113912-34
16B Mgladbach511359-44
17VfL Bochum 18485104413-93
18SpVgg Greuther Fürth6015416-121
View full German Bundesliga table

