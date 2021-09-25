1899 Hoffenheim v VfL Wolfsburg

First Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Baumann
- 3Kaderábek
- 28Richards
- 22Vogt
- 17Raum
- 18Samassékou
- 11Grillitsch
- 14Baumgartner
- 23Adamyan
- 9Bebou
- 27Kramaric
Substitutes
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 8Geiger
- 10Dabbur
- 12Pentke
- 20Gacinovic
- 25Akpoguma
- 29Skov
- 33Rutter
- 38Posch
Wolfsburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Casteels
- 19Mbabu
- 4Lacroix
- 25Brooks
- 15Roussillon
- 23Guilavogui
- 27Arnold
- 28Lukebakio
- 17Philipp
- 20Baku
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 3Bornauw
- 7Waldschmidt
- 8Vranckx
- 10Nmecha
- 11Steffen
- 12Pervan
- 22Nmecha
- 31Gerhardt
- 33Ginczek
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Richards following a corner.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by John Brooks.
Sargis Adamyan (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Raum following a corner.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Dodi Lukébakio.
Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Raum with a cross following a set piece situation.
Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).
Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ridle Baku.
Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.
Attempt missed. Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).