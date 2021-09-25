Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Mainz 05

First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hrádecky
- 30Frimpong
- 6Kossounou
- 4TahBooked at 11mins
- 5Bakker
- 10Demirbay
- 20Aránguiz
- 38Bellarabi
- 27Wirtz
- 19DiabyBooked at 44mins
- 14Schick
Substitutes
- 3Retsos
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 11Amiri
- 13Alario
- 22Sinkgraven
- 31Adli
- 33Hincapié
- 40Lunev
Mainz
Formation 3-5-2
- 27Zentner
- 30Widmer
- 16Bell
- 4St. Juste
- 18Brosinski
- 8Barreiro Martins
- 31Kohr
- 5Boëtius
- 23LucoquiBooked at 44mins
- 29Burkardt
- 9Onisiwo
Substitutes
- 1Dahmen
- 3Martín
- 6Stach
- 7Lee Jae-Sung
- 11Ingvartsen
- 22Stöger
- 25Tauer
- 26Nebel
- 34Nemeth
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Anderson Lucoqui (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.
Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anderson Lucoqui (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.
Foul by Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Anderson Lucoqui (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Odilon Kossounou (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Burkardt (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt saved. Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Anderson Lucoqui.
Odilon Kossounou (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.
Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anderson Lucoqui with a cross.
Lukás Hrádecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.