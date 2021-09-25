German Bundesliga
B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0MainzMainz 050

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Mainz 05

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 30Frimpong
  • 6Kossounou
  • 4TahBooked at 11mins
  • 5Bakker
  • 10Demirbay
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 27Wirtz
  • 19DiabyBooked at 44mins
  • 14Schick

Substitutes

  • 3Retsos
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 11Amiri
  • 13Alario
  • 22Sinkgraven
  • 31Adli
  • 33Hincapié
  • 40Lunev

Mainz

Formation 3-5-2

  • 27Zentner
  • 30Widmer
  • 16Bell
  • 4St. Juste
  • 18Brosinski
  • 8Barreiro Martins
  • 31Kohr
  • 5Boëtius
  • 23LucoquiBooked at 44mins
  • 29Burkardt
  • 9Onisiwo

Substitutes

  • 1Dahmen
  • 3Martín
  • 6Stach
  • 7Lee Jae-Sung
  • 11Ingvartsen
  • 22Stöger
  • 25Tauer
  • 26Nebel
  • 34Nemeth
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamMainz
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.

  2. Booking

    Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Booking

    Anderson Lucoqui (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Anderson Lucoqui (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  8. Post update

    Anderson Lucoqui (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Odilon Kossounou (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Burkardt (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Leandro Barreiro Martins.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Anderson Lucoqui.

  15. Post update

    Odilon Kossounou (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anderson Lucoqui with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Lukás Hrádecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories