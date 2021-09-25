German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 4Orban
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22Mukiele
  • 8Haidara
  • 44Kampl
  • 3Angelino
  • 18Nkunku
  • 10Forsberg
  • 9Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 2Simakan
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 21Brobbey
  • 26Kourouma Kourouma
  • 27Laimer
  • 31Martínez
  • 33André Silva
  • 39Henrichs
  • 47Wosz

Hertha Berlin

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Schwolow
  • 29Tousart
  • 5Stark
  • 31Dárdai
  • 42Zeefuik
  • 6DaridaBooked at 25mins
  • 18Ascacibar
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 8Serdar
  • 10Ekkelenkamp
  • 7Selke

Substitutes

  • 2Pekarík
  • 9Piatek
  • 14Belfodil
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 23Richter
  • 27Boateng
  • 30Jastrzembski
  • 32Christensen
  • 34Röcker
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal RB Leipzig 2-0 Hertha Berlin.

  2. Post update

    Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Márton Dárdai (Hertha Berlin).

  4. Post update

    Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Kevin Kampl with a through ball.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).

  6. Post update

    Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Hertha Berlin. Márton Dárdai tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.

  10. Booking

    Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 2, Hertha Berlin 0. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyovaisio Zeefuik.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).

  16. Post update

    Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin).

  19. Post update

    Angeliño (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 1, Hertha Berlin 0. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a through ball.

Top Stories