RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

VAR Decision: No Goal RB Leipzig 2-0 Hertha Berlin.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 4Orban
- 32Gvardiol
- 22Mukiele
- 8Haidara
- 44Kampl
- 3Angelino
- 18Nkunku
- 10Forsberg
- 9Poulsen
Substitutes
- 2Simakan
- 17Szoboszlai
- 21Brobbey
- 26Kourouma Kourouma
- 27Laimer
- 31Martínez
- 33André Silva
- 39Henrichs
- 47Wosz
Hertha Berlin
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Schwolow
- 29Tousart
- 5Stark
- 31Dárdai
- 42Zeefuik
- 6DaridaBooked at 25mins
- 18Ascacibar
- 21Plattenhardt
- 8Serdar
- 10Ekkelenkamp
- 7Selke
Substitutes
- 2Pekarík
- 9Piatek
- 14Belfodil
- 17Mittelstädt
- 23Richter
- 27Boateng
- 30Jastrzembski
- 32Christensen
- 34Röcker
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Márton Dárdai (Hertha Berlin).
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Kevin Kampl with a through ball.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).
Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Attempt saved. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Márton Dárdai tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.
Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).
Goal! RB Leipzig 2, Hertha Berlin 0. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Attempt saved. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyovaisio Zeefuik.
Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Foul by Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin).
Angeliño (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! RB Leipzig 1, Hertha Berlin 0. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a through ball.