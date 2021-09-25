Last updated on .From the section European Football

It is the first time since September 2020 that Dortmund have failed to score

Borussia Dortmund slipped to fourth in the Bundesliga with defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach after playing 50 minutes with 10 men.

Marco Rose's return to his former club ended in disappointment as Denis Zakaria scored the only goal.

The Switzerland midfielder played a one-two with Matthias Ginter before firing past Gregor Kobel after a rebound from Jude Bellingham.

Three minutes later, Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off for a second yellow.

Playing without injured forward Erling Braut Haaland and club captain Marco Reus, Dortmund struggled in front of goal and didn't have a single shot on target.

Their best chance came in injury time when Belgium winger Thorgan Hazard headed over.

The result means Dortmund's run of scoring in consecutive matches in all competitions has ended at 56, a run stretching back to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg on 26 September 2020.

Bayern Munich will finish the weekend three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after Wolfsburg also lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim.