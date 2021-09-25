German Bundesliga
B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 Borussia Dortmund: Marco Rose's side slip to fourth in the Bundesliga

Denis Zakaria celebrates
It is the first time since September 2020 that Dortmund have failed to score

Borussia Dortmund slipped to fourth in the Bundesliga with defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach after playing 50 minutes with 10 men.

Marco Rose's return to his former club ended in disappointment as Denis Zakaria scored the only goal.

The Switzerland midfielder played a one-two with Matthias Ginter before firing past Gregor Kobel after a rebound from Jude Bellingham.

Three minutes later, Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off for a second yellow.

Playing without injured forward Erling Braut Haaland and club captain Marco Reus, Dortmund struggled in front of goal and didn't have a single shot on target.

Their best chance came in injury time when Belgium winger Thorgan Hazard headed over.

The result means Dortmund's run of scoring in consecutive matches in all competitions has ended at 56, a run stretching back to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg on 26 September 2020.

Bayern Munich will finish the weekend three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after Wolfsburg also lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim.

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 24Jantschke
  • 29Scally
  • 8ZakariaBooked at 13mins
  • 17KonéBooked at 58minsSubstituted forKramerat 73'minutes
  • 20NetzBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWolfat 70'minutes
  • 23HofmannSubstituted forBénesat 83'minutes
  • 13StindlBooked at 33mins
  • 36Embolo

Substitutes

  • 6Kramer
  • 7Herrmann
  • 11Wolf
  • 14Plea
  • 15Beyer
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 37Bennetts

B Dortmund

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Kobel
  • 16Akanji
  • 34PongracicBooked at 34minsSubstituted forT Hazardat 45'minutes
  • 15Hummels
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forWolfat 82'minutes
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 85mins
  • 28Witsel
  • 8DahoudBooked at 40mins
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchulzat 82'minutes
  • 21MalenSubstituted forCarvalhoat 82'minutes
  • 18MoukokoSubstituted forKnauffat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 20Carvalho
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 39Wolf
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away15

