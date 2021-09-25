Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram admits to taking time to find his feet at Ibrox but is "settling in well" now. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Winger Jonny Hayes says experienced players in the squad must help out younger players as Aberdeen look to get back on track after a bumpy spell of form. (Daily Record) external-link

"I'm starting to show what I'm all about," reckons Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis, who admits his stop-start first season at Easter Road was difficult. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard calls Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin "a powerhouse" after his penalty-save heroics against Dundee yesterday. (Daily Record) external-link

Frustrated Dundee manager James McPake says Bobby Madden was wrong not to send off Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin for conceding the spot-kick at Dens Park. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is full of praise for the club's former full-back Jeremie Frimpong as he prepares to take on Bayer Leverkusen next week. (Herald) external-link