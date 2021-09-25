Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers midfielder John Lundstram admits to taking time to find his feet at Ibrox but is "settling in well" now. (Scottish Sun)
Winger Jonny Hayes says experienced players in the squad must help out younger players as Aberdeen look to get back on track after a bumpy spell of form. (Daily Record)
"I'm starting to show what I'm all about," reckons Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis, who admits his stop-start first season at Easter Road was difficult. (Daily Record)
Manager Steven Gerrard calls Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin "a powerhouse" after his penalty-save heroics against Dundee yesterday. (Daily Record)
Frustrated Dundee manager James McPake says Bobby Madden was wrong not to send off Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin for conceding the spot-kick at Dens Park. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is full of praise for the club's former full-back Jeremie Frimpong as he prepares to take on Bayer Leverkusen next week. (Herald)
Hibs respond to Rangers' ongoing policy of locking out away fans and will show live coverage of next weekend's visit to Ibrox on the newly installed screens at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)