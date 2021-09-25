Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram admits to taking time to find his feet at Ibrox but is "settling in well" now. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Winger Jonny Hayes says experienced players in the squad must help out younger players as Aberdeen look to get back on track after a bumpy spell of form. (Daily Record)external-link

"I'm starting to show what I'm all about," reckons Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis, who admits his stop-start first season at Easter Road was difficult. (Daily Record)external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard calls Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin "a powerhouse" after his penalty-save heroics against Dundee yesterday. (Daily Record)external-link

Frustrated Dundee manager James McPake says Bobby Madden was wrong not to send off Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin for conceding the spot-kick at Dens Park. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is full of praise for the club's former full-back Jeremie Frimpong as he prepares to take on Bayer Leverkusen next week. (Herald)external-link

Hibs respond to Rangers' ongoing policy of locking out away fans and will show live coverage of next weekend's visit to Ibrox on the newly installed screens at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport