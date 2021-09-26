Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The biggest ever crowd for a women's club game in Scotland will watch Wednesday's Edinburgh derby between Hibernian and Hearts at Easter Road.

Over 6,000 free tickets for the SWPL 1 game have been claimed within five days of them being made available.

Hibs are currently top of the division after two wins from two, with Hearts still searching for their first point.

The club are yet to indicate if more tickets will be made available for the 20,000-capacity stadium.

The current record crowd is 3,123, set two years ago in the Scottish Women's Cup final between Hibernian and Glasgow City at Tynecastle.