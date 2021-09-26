Transfer rumours: Watkins, De Ligt, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Torres, Nkunku
Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins, 25, is on a list of options for Tottenham. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Chelsea are preparing a 120m euro (£102m) bid for Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (AS - in Spanish)
But Chelsea face competition from Juventus for 21-year-old AS Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has distanced the club from reports linking them with Chelsea and Germany's 28-year-old centre-back Antonio Rudiger. (DAZN, via Goal)
Tottenham had an agreement in principle to sign Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal in the summer, but the 24-year-old "preferred to wait for a better offer". (AS - in Spanish)
Manchester City are keen to sign RB Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 23. (Fichajes, via TEAMtalk)
Manchester City target and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, is set for new contract talks with Fiorentina. (DAZN, via Manchester Evening News)
Leicester City have expressed interest in Lazio's Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto, 28. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer has hinted the club will continue to spend big, saying "there's always more work to be done". (Sun)
Juventus are considering a January move for Borussia Dortmund and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, 32. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the lack of playing time afforded to England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, at Manchester United "hurts his soul". (Sport1, via Express)
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to retire at Manchester United. The 36-year-old Portugal forward then wants a coaching role at the club. (Sun)
