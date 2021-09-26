Last updated on .From the section Football

Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins, 25, is on a list of options for Tottenham. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are preparing a 120m euro (£102m) bid for Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

But Chelsea face competition from Juventus for 21-year-old AS Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has distanced the club from reports linking them with Chelsea and Germany's 28-year-old centre-back Antonio Rudiger. (DAZN, via Goal) external-link

Tottenham had an agreement in principle to sign Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal in the summer, but the 24-year-old "preferred to wait for a better offer". (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City are keen to sign RB Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 23. (Fichajes, via TEAMtalk) external-link

Manchester City target and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, is set for new contract talks with Fiorentina. (DAZN, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Leicester City have expressed interest in Lazio's Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto, 28. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer has hinted the club will continue to spend big, saying "there's always more work to be done". (Sun) external-link

Juventus are considering a January move for Borussia Dortmund and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, 32. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the lack of playing time afforded to England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, at Manchester United "hurts his soul". (Sport1, via Express) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to retire at Manchester United. The 36-year-old Portugal forward then wants a coaching role at the club. (Sun) external-link