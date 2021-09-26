Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Spurs 'overrun and embarrassed' in north London derby

Spurs 'weren't good enough' against Arsenal - Nuno

Tottenham's performance as they were overrun and embarrassed by Arsenal contained many moments that summed up the full horror of just how awful they were in the north London derby.

Nothing encapsulated it better - or should we say worse? - than the shambolic seconds that led up to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka making it 3-0 after only 34 minutes to snuff out any slim chance of a Spurs revival.

Harry Kane led a rare Spurs attack before stumbling and falling over the ball. Arsenal, as they did so often in a brilliant first 45 minutes, were off and running towards Hugo Lloris' goal.

Kane, to his credit, raced back into his own penalty area in an attempt to retrieve the latest in a long succession of Spurs first-half pratfalls, succeeding only in missing two tackles on Saka, who prompted bedlam by rolling home the finish.

And that was it. Game gone.

Some Spurs fans moved towards the exits, although it was not clear whether they were heading towards the Tube or simply needed something strong to get over the shock of the embarrassment they were witnessing.

It was the low point amid much competition and simply turns up the noise on the debate around Kane and also the direction in which Spurs themselves are heading under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kane was committed, seeing a shot saved by Aaron Ramsdale and lifting a finish just wide after the break. He was also first over to applaud the Spurs fans at the end - although in reality he was mainly clapping in the general direction of hundreds of empty red seats.

It was quite clear Kane intended to spend this season somewhere else so every day when it does not go right will command attention in a way it would not have done before a summer of speculation linking him to Manchester City.

Kane is the consummate professional but there is no escaping the fact that he is nowhere near his best, looks down on his luck, and there is also the questions about whether he is being used to his best advantage by Nuno.

England's captain and, for a long time, the Spurs "He's one of our own" talisman seemed to spend most of the 3-0 home defeat against Chelsea dropping too deep to have any impact while here he was simply not on the ball enough until it was far too late, Arsenal were protecting their lead and Spurs were finally rousing themselves after that shameful opening period.

Kane had just 25 touches in the game, with only Dele Alli (24) and Bryan Gil (21) having fewer. Alli lasted only 45 minutes and Gil figured for 20 minutes as a substitute.

He has yet to score a Premier League goal this season. Kane could be forgiven for wondering how many he might have already scored had he been at Manchester City.

What is beyond question is that Nuno needs to find a way to get Kane more engaged for however long he remains at Spurs because he is crucial to their season and also to how the manager's own future unfolds.

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo took charge of his 400th match as a manager across all clubs and competitions, with this his 10th at Tottenham. However, he is the first Spurs boss to lose as many as four times in his opening 10 fixtures since Glenn Hoddle back in 2001

Nuno was a long way down the list of targets when Spurs chairman Daniel Levy sacked Jose Mourinho in mid-April, although it remains difficult to know what the actual strategy was for the timing of dismissing his manager in the week of the League Cup final.

It meant Nuno needed a fast, impressive start to win over the many sceptics who saw him as an appointment of convenience and gain credibility, irrespective of his fine work at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He got a good start by beating champions Manchester City at home, following it up with two more wins that had Spurs fans taking screenshots of a Premier League table that had them at the top and Arsenal at the bottom.

Since then, the graphs have been going in opposite directions as Arsenal surge and Spurs slump. Nuno was manager of the month for August, a perceived curse that is only supposed to last one game but which has seemingly left Spurs devoid of confidence and conviction.

This 3-1 loss was a third successive league defeat following on from the 3-0 reverse at Crystal Palace (a scoreline which flattered Spurs hugely) and a similar loss at home to Chelsea. Leaking nine goals in three league games is not a good look for a manager with a selling point on making his teams solid defensively and tough to beat.

And until he can get more out of this Spurs team, it will be constantly raised that Nuno's only selling point to Levy and Spurs was his "last man standing" availability after what was a botched managerial search.

This, of course, cannot all be laid at Nuno's door. Far from it.

Spurs have been heading in this direction since Mauricio Pochettino did not receive the sort of backing he wanted and required after taking them to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool.

Mourinho appeared very much a quick fix, Levy-led vanity project that was an expensive failure. It is down to Nuno to somehow restore Spurs to somewhere near where the much-loved Pochettino had them.

He will not do it if Spurs continue to serve up the shameful fare they produced for 45 minutes at Arsenal, although a game-plan which did not appear to involve having a competitive midfield did not help.

Spurs' players looked slumped and devoid of self-belief after only a few minutes in the face of a furious early Arsenal onslaught. The Gunners were brave while Spurs cowered. They were forceful while Spurs were fragile.

When Saka made it 3-0, it looked like Spurs would be on the receiving end of an almighty hiding. It might be their only mercy from this miserable day that they were not.

The questions come thick and fast.

Can Nuno get the best out of Kane? Will Kane be thinking about his future again in January? Will Nuno's own future depend on how he uses his main striker?

The days of August seemed a very long way away as Nuno and Spurs felt the full derision and fury of those few of their supporters who were still inside Emirates Stadium at the final whistle.

80 comments

  • Comment posted by G-Mo, today at 21:44

    The problems at Spurs will not go away until Levy goes, he is the problem. When looking for a new manager, you go for the best person available, he went for a succesion of mangers not available and when one was, Conte, he wouldn't take him because Conte wanted his own players. So we're left with Nuno who everyone knows is just a stop gap for one or two years until someone else Levy wants comes up.

  • Comment posted by david beer, today at 21:44

    You get the impression Harry Kane did the worst thing possible…. Began to believe his own hype, and lost humility. Also he has lost his form and that happened before the euros but the media ignored it as they wanted the big transfer story. Got to feel sorry for Nuno in all this, a good manager

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 21:43

    Unfortunately this is more a squad problem than managerial one. We have had dead wood all across the ship for years now. That dead wood is almost rotten through of recent!

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 21:42

    Will buy kane for 40 mil.....

    Sorry 😞 Mr levy

  • Comment posted by El Mecanografo, today at 21:41

    Spurs +100 million - Kane = Promising.

  • Comment posted by itsallaboutmoney, today at 21:41

    The media went overboard when Nuno was at Wolves, breath of fresha air etc, wolves were awful in his last season as a manager. Spurs are dreary, ITS just like watching Wolves.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 21:41

    You can see why both teams have only won against relegation fodder this season. Maybe both of them need to merge together as they might challenge for major trophies rather than relegation every year

  • Comment posted by irish kev, today at 21:41

    Should have stayed at wolves

  • Comment posted by Blacky, today at 21:39

    Let us just take a moment to laugh at Spurs fans and Levy who thought they had won the lottery forcing Kane to stay. He isn't interested and won't be sold for anywhere near £100m now. Lucky to get £60m as it stands, probably less by the time the window opens. Hilarious

    • Reply posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 21:42

      Hampshire Spur replied:
      Canned laughter. You should consider comedy at holiday camps this time of year. Shut.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 21:39

    Give your manager a chance, great chap. Look higher up for answers to your problems !!!!

  • Comment posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 21:38

    Tottingham 😂😂🥔

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 21:37

    Why do some people keep on with the 'Pochettino didn't get any financial surprise' rubbish. List the numbers of players he bought and how much they cost. He’d built a good team that would probably have won something, if they'd stayed at the old White Hart Lane.
    He also bought some quite expensive duds.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 21:37

    As a Tottenham fan I'm not as disappointed as everyone else this our level and always has been and Arsenal FC are by the best team the world has ever seen

    We Tottenham fans bow to our north London overlords Arsenal we are not worthy

  • Comment posted by BrixtonPete, today at 21:37

    Tottenham and Arsenal have plenty of talented players, but not enough leaders with a winning mentality and mental toughness. It stems from misguided ownership and wrong managerial appointments in recent years. Both are big clubs with huge support, even when times are tough. They will be back.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 21:37

    Spurs job is a poisoned chalice, main striker who doesn't want to be there and a chairman who thinks he is God. Poor leadership.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 21:42

      tony replied:
      He is God

  • Comment posted by Skcania, today at 21:36

    Great win for Arsenal, terrible display from Spurs. However, the current Spurs situation makes “Mr I’m a hard negotiator Levy” look like a plum - just because Kane is your “prize asset”, doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a sell price. Should have sold him and reinvested in the team - Man U sold Ronaldo to Madrid, Liverpool sold Coutinho to Barca amongst others selling their best - team first, always.

  • Comment posted by Fletch, today at 21:36

    Do people think PSG will win the CL this season? They have the players, if they fail to win it I cant see Poch staying there, he has openly said his Spurs time is unfinished. I wonder if Levy, who refuses to buy a manager out of their current contract, believes this too and is waiting for him to be available end of season?? If so it dont matter whos at the helm this year or where Spurs finish

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 21:35

    Kane had his head turned by Man City...

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 21:39

      jaycee replied:
      Kane’s had his head turned by himself! No team will have success with him involved!

  • Comment posted by sabbir , today at 21:35

    I bet Norwich would love to play us next!

  • Comment posted by Rustynuts, today at 21:35

    The truth is that Arsenal beat a poor Spurs side to go 10th. Tomiyasu looks just the player Spurs needed, although both clubs were seduced by the Brazil cache and wanted Emerson. Fortunately Spurs thought Tomiyasu too expensive.

