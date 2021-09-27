The 3-0 loss to Crusaders was Glentoran's second defeat of the league season

Rodney McAree has warned Glentoran players they will be in for "a long night" against Linfield if they do not hugely improve their mentality.

The Glens coach was scathing in his criticism of the Oval outfit's performance in Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Crusaders.

The Blues come to the Oval for Tuesday night's Big Two derby and McAree is confident the players will respond.

"We didn't turn up at all," he said of the loss to the Crues.

"The Big Two derby coming around is maybe a good thing because we have to respond. We know that it is coming up on Tuesday night, but every game is huge at the minute.

"If we turn up on Tuesday night with the same mentality as we had against Crusaders then it could be a long night, but I'm pretty sure that we won't. We have to respond and we have to get better."

It was a second defeat in their opening five Irish Premiership matches for Mick McDermott's men and saw them drop to sixth in the table, a point ahead of seventh-placed Linfield, with the holders having played a game less.

While revealing that captain Marcus Kane is a doubt for the derby due to a groin injury, McAree also hinted that Saturday's poor display could lead to changes in the starting line-up against the Blues.

"It certainly opens the door for others, who are maybe sitting in the background watching and will maybe now expect an opportunity," he added.

"Whether that comes to fruition or not, I'm not sure as we will have to see how the lads recover."

Everybody's talking about Glentoran - Healy

Linfield striker Christy Manzinga was sent off in Saturday's draw with Glenavon

Linfield, Gibson Cup winners for the last three seasons, go into Tuesday's encounter on the back of a scoreless draw away to Glenavon on Saturday in which striker Christy Manzinga was sent off.

Manager Healy said his players will travel to east Belfast in a positive frame of mind.

"We'll look forward to going to Glentoran on Tuesday night for the Big Two derby. They are games we want to embrace," he said.

"Glentoran have made giant strides and everybody is talking about them so we will go, we will test ourselves against them and see how we fare.

"I expect there to be a big crowd from both sides, considering they missed the derby games last year. Hopefully it will be a buoyant crowd as well, especially from the Linfield supporters."

There are two other Premiership fixtures on Tuesday night, with fourth-placed Larne travelling to the Lurgan Blues and second-from-bottom Ballymena United entertaining Dungannon Swifts.