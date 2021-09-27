Champions League - Group B
FC PortoFC Porto20:00LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Estádio do Dragão

Porto v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Reds' defence is 'not a concern'

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool were knocked out of the 2020-21 Champions League by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says their defensive display against Brentford is "not a concern" going into the Champions League group game with Porto.

The Reds' 3-3 draw on Saturday was the first time they conceded three in a match since the European defeat by Real Madrid in April.

"We didn't defend at our highest level so we have to improve," said Klopp.

"We don't make these things bigger than they are but you have to show a reaction."

Liverpool came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory in their Group B opener against AC Milan after going 2-1 down before Mohamed Salah's equaliser and Jordan Henderson's 69th-minute winner.

Before the Brentford draw Klopp's side had let in just one goal in five Premier League matches - against Chelsea - after an impressive start to the season which sees them top by one point.

"It's not a moment to be concerned but we have spoken about it and we know that we can't do things like that. We have sorted that and we have to show that tomorrow," added Klopp.

"This is a tough group and we should not waste time."

Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott are sidelined by long-term injuries, but Klopp reported no new injury concerns and said he will be taking a full squad to Porto.

Liverpool thumped the Portuguese side 6-1 on aggregate in the 2018-19 quarter-finals, but Klopp said that record "is not an advantage at all".

Porto, who drew 0-0 against Atletico Madrid in their first Champions League group game, reached the quarter-finals last season where they were knocked out by eventual winners Chelsea.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11006333
2PSG10101101
3Club Bruges10101101
4RB Leipzig100136-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Atl Madrid10100001
3FC Porto10100001
4AC Milan100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11005143
2B Dortmund11002113
3Besiktas100112-10
4Sporting100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Real Madrid11001013
3Inter Milan100101-10
4Shakhtar Donetsk100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

