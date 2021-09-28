Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter Milan

Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 30Pyatov
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 22Matvienko
- 31dos Santos
- 6Stepanenko
- 38Delmino da Silva
- 7de Andrade Barberan
- 21Lourenco
- 19Solomon
- 23TraoréSubstituted forCardoso Lemos Martinsat 11'minutes
Substitutes
- 3da Silva Matos
- 4Kryvtsov
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 11Marlos
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 15Bondarenko
- 20Mudryk
- 26Konoplya
- 44Korniienko
- 45Sikan
- 77Bondar
- 81Trubin
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Dumfries
- 8Vecino
- 77Brozovic
- 23Barella
- 32Dimarco
- 10Martínez
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 19Correa
- 20Calhanoglu
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- István Kovács
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ismaily.
Foul by Marlon Santos (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manor Solomon.
Attempt saved. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedrinho.
Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Tetê replaces Lassina Traoré because of an injury.
Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.
Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedrinho.