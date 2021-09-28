Champions League - Group D
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk0Inter MilanInter Milan0

Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 30Pyatov
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 22Matvienko
  • 31dos Santos
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 38Delmino da Silva
  • 7de Andrade Barberan
  • 21Lourenco
  • 19Solomon
  • 23TraoréSubstituted forCardoso Lemos Martinsat 11'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3da Silva Matos
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 11Marlos
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 15Bondarenko
  • 20Mudryk
  • 26Konoplya
  • 44Korniienko
  • 45Sikan
  • 77Bondar
  • 81Trubin

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Dumfries
  • 8Vecino
  • 77Brozovic
  • 23Barella
  • 32Dimarco
  • 10Martínez
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 19Correa
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ismaily.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marlon Santos (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  4. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manor Solomon.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedrinho.

  9. Post update

    Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  12. Post update

    Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Tetê replaces Lassina Traoré because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.

  18. Post update

    Pedrinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedrinho.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11006333
2PSG10101101
3Club Bruges10101101
4RB Leipzig100136-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Atl Madrid10100001
3FC Porto10100001
4AC Milan100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22006156
2B Dortmund11002113
3Besiktas200213-20
4Sporting100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Real Madrid11001013
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories