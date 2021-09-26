Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Both of November's qualifiers will be played at the home of Dundee United

Tannadice Park will host Scotland under-21s' European Championship qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Belgium in November.

The 17:00 kick-off against Kazakhstan on 12 November, will be on the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer.

BBC Scotland will provide television coverage of the game against Belgium on 16 November (19:05 start).

Scot Gemmill's side opened with a 1-1 draw in Turkey, while they take on Denmark at Tynecastle on 8 October.

BBC Scotland will show all of Scotland's Euro 2023 qualifiers live.