Jersey Bulls are still in both the FA Cup and FA Vase after a good start to the season

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side could have played better, despite beating Crowborough Athletic 5-0 in the FA Vase.

Lorne Bickley put Jersey ahead after 15 minutes before top scorer Sol Solomon scored twice in a three-minute spell just before half-time.

Kieran Lester made it 4-0 with 11 minutes left before Solomon completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute.

"I don't think we played how we'd have quite liked," Freeman told BBC Jersey.

"It was a bit open and we gave them opportunities, which we don't usually like doing.

"It was a wide open game I thought and we've been pretty clinical with our chances, so we went in ahead, but probably not as pleasing as you'd think on a 5-0 win."

Jersey are now through to the first round proper of the FA Vase, while they are also into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.