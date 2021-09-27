Last updated on .From the section Irish

George McCartney links up with his former international team-mate David Healy

Ex-Northern Ireland defender George McCartney has been added to Linfield's coaching staff by manager David Healy.

The Linfield boss revealed that his former international team-mate "has been with us for several weeks".

"He's fitted in well and made a positive contribution behind the scenes and on the training pitch," Healy told Linfield's website.

McCartney, 40, played for Sunderland, West Ham and Leeds during his career and earned 34 Northern Ireland caps.