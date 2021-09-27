Anthony Stewart: Wycombe Wanderers defender's red card overturned on appeal

Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Anthony Stewart was sent off in the 39th minute of Wycombe's defeat at MK Dons
Anthony Stewart was sent off in the 39th minute of Wycombe's defeat at MK Dons

Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart's sending-off against MK Dons has been rescinded on appeal.

Stewart, 29, was dismissed in the first half of Saturday's League One game for a tackle on Troy Parrott that "denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity".

Parrott netted the resulting penalty to help earn Dons a 1-0 victory.

However, Stewart will now be available for Tuesday's trip to Shrewsbury after an independent regulatory commission upheld Wycombe's appeal.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC