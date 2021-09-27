Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Anthony Stewart was sent off in the 39th minute of Wycombe's defeat at MK Dons

Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart's sending-off against MK Dons has been rescinded on appeal.

Stewart, 29, was dismissed in the first half of Saturday's League One game for a tackle on Troy Parrott that "denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity".

Parrott netted the resulting penalty to help earn Dons a 1-0 victory.

However, Stewart will now be available for Tuesday's trip to Shrewsbury after an independent regulatory commission upheld Wycombe's appeal.