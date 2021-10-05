National League
DoverDover Athletic19:45AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: Crabble Athletic Ground, England

Dover Athletic v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Dover

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Parkes
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 23Collinge
  • 22Arthur
  • 4Bramble
  • 3Wood
  • 18Woods
  • 9Miller
  • 10Williamson
  • 11Cosgrave
  • 16Ransom

Substitutes

  • 1Bexon
  • 6Goodman
  • 7Da Costa
  • 27Bentley
  • 31Drais

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 3Kinsella
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 7Whittingham
  • 22Phillips
  • 8Edser
  • 24Vennings
  • 27Willard
  • 9Bettamer
  • 11Andrews

Substitutes

  • 2Fowler
  • 18Aouachria
  • 20Ndjoli
  • 25Watts
  • 31Coulter
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby96212191220
2Dag & Red961224131119
3Chesterfield9531179818
4Boreham Wood9531139418
5Halifax9522158717
6Altrincham7502149515
7Notts County94321612415
8Solihull Moors94321615115
9Stockport9423811-314
10Bromley74121510513
11Woking74031710712
12Wrexham83321110112
13Torquay93241618-211
14Yeovil63038719
15Eastleigh82331215-39
16Wealdstone9234916-79
17Weymouth92251318-58
18Maidenhead United82151115-47
19King's Lynn82151016-67
20Barnet91351020-106
21Southend8125612-65
22Aldershot8116915-64
23Dover9036418-14-9
