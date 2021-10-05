Southend United v Eastleigh

SouthendSouthend United19:45EastleighEastleigh
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arnold
- 3Ralph
- 21Sayers
- 8Dunne
- 5Hobson
- 24Demetriou
- 7Bridge
- 14Ferguson
- 20Atkinson
- 22Kargbo
Substitutes
- 2Howard
- 9Murphy
- 10Dalby
- 17Walsh
- 33Mbunga-Kimpioka
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 2Hare
- 6Boyce
- 20Whelan
- 3Kelly
- 16Low
- 19Hollands
- 8Pritchard
- 11Hill
- 17Whitehall
- 18House
Substitutes
- 7Smart
- 10Barnett
- 12Hesketh
- 25Maghoma
- 26Harper
- Referee:
- Robert Whitton
Match report to follow.