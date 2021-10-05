National League
SouthendSouthend United19:45EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Ralph
  • 21Sayers
  • 8Dunne
  • 5Hobson
  • 24Demetriou
  • 7Bridge
  • 14Ferguson
  • 20Atkinson
  • 22Kargbo

Substitutes

  • 2Howard
  • 9Murphy
  • 10Dalby
  • 17Walsh
  • 33Mbunga-Kimpioka

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Hare
  • 6Boyce
  • 20Whelan
  • 3Kelly
  • 16Low
  • 19Hollands
  • 8Pritchard
  • 11Hill
  • 17Whitehall
  • 18House

Substitutes

  • 7Smart
  • 10Barnett
  • 12Hesketh
  • 25Maghoma
  • 26Harper
Referee:
Robert Whitton

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby96212191220
2Dag & Red961224131119
3Chesterfield9531179818
4Boreham Wood9531139418
5Halifax9522158717
6Altrincham7502149515
7Notts County94321612415
8Solihull Moors94321615115
9Stockport9423811-314
10Bromley74121510513
11Woking74031710712
12Wrexham83321110112
13Torquay93241618-211
14Yeovil63038719
15Eastleigh82331215-39
16Wealdstone9234916-79
17Weymouth92251318-58
18Maidenhead United82151115-47
19King's Lynn82151016-67
20Barnet91351020-106
21Southend8125612-65
22Aldershot8116915-64
23Dover9036418-14-9
